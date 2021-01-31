‘A mistake with serious consequences’ - EU Commissioner Máiread McGuinness on EU vaccine misstep

Triggering Article 16 was intended to be a “market information gathering tool” but ended up being a mistake that will have “very serious consequences”, EU Commissioner for Finance Máiréad McGuinness has said.

Ms MsGuinness, speaking on This Week on RTÉ Radio, said that “justified anger” about how Astrazeneca have addressed their vaccine commitment shortfall led to a “rush to get this regulation out” and that “sometimes when these are rushed, the detail is not fully taken onboard”.

“I think if you look back, there was justified anger about Astrazeneca, and how in a very cavalier way last week they said ‘this is tough, but we can’t deliver what we said we could, and in fact you are only going to get less than 30pc of what you thought would flow to you’.

“When we asked at several meetings for details as to what happened and why, there was no information coming. So, there was a decision taken to try and get information from the marketplace, to look back at what happened in December and look forward to the future.

“This was about gathering information and it shouldn’t have happened. This is a mistake with very serious consequences, there is no getting away from that. The intent of this piece of regulation was to gather market information,” the Vice President of the EU Parliament said.

Ms MsGuinness said when “the heat is drawn out of this” she hopes that the issues of triggering Article 16 from a border perspective and using it as an information gathering tool will be seen in separate lights.

She also said that the “political reality” of triggering Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol “wasn’t fully understood”.

“We still have to get answers from Astrazeneca because the EU, on behalf of citizens, paid €336m in order to develop a vaccine and get deliveries of certain quantities. And we have not got answers as to why that [shortfall] happened.

“On the wider issue as to how Northern Ireland entered the equation, I’m afraid the political reality of the paragraph wasn’t fully understood. It immediately was when the interventions that came on my behalf and the Taoiseach and many others, and spent the time since this happened trying to resolve these issues”.

McGuinness said the Commission will “reflect internally” on this issue in weeks to come but insisted this mistake will not require Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to consider her position. “I have found her to be an incredibly able leader,” Commissioner McGuinness said.

Ms McGuinness said that member states are very angry with the current situation and called on Astrazeneca to come forward with more information. She said that her understanding is that Astrazeneca may do this “in the next few days”.

“It wasn’t a contract failure, the contract is very clear. A little over a week ago, the company announced ‘tough, you are not getting what you thought you would’. Almost in those words.

“We had a very strange interview with the CEO of Astrazeneca making comments that were not at all appropriate in terms of the seriousness of the situation,” the Vice President of the European Parliament said.

The Louth MEP defended the EU’s approach to vaccine procurement by pooling all their collective resources and said if it hadn’t been done: “Where would a small country like Ireland be right now if we hadn’t? Some countries would have done very well, to the detriment of others, and this would have been a greater catastrophe,” Ms McGuinness said.

Online Editors