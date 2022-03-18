Jim Kelly was Ireland’s deputy permanent representative to the UN, and previously served as ambassador to Canada. Photograph: @irishmissionun/Twitter

Jim Kelly, Ambassador and Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, has died suddenly.

Mr Kelly was Ireland’s deputy permanent representative to the UN, and previously served as the Ambassador of Ireland to Canada.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney paid tribute to Mr Kelly who was an “outstanding diplomat and a kind and generous human being”.

In a statement issued today, Mr Coveney said: “It is with great sadness that I learned of the passing of our Ambassador and Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Jim Kelly.”

Minister Coveney said Ireland has lost a “great public servant” and that the country would not have achieved so much in the Security Council without Mr Kelly’s “wise counsel, extensive network and encyclopaedic knowledge of the UN”.

“Whether maintaining open humanitarian crossings from Turkey into Syria that provide life-saving aid to 3 million people, championing the role of women in international peace and security, or acting as Security Council Facilitator on the Iran nuclear deal, Jim has been a vital leader,” he said.

Mr Coveney said the senior diplomat had been “central” to Ireland’s “robust response” at the UN to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Prior to New York, Jim served as Ambassador to Canada where his energy and commitment left a hugely positive legacy. He also served at our Permanent Representation to the EU, at our Embassy in Copenhagen, and in a variety of key roles in Dublin,” he said.

“Jim was a hugely popular figure across the Department of Foreign Affairs, a generous and inspirational leader, and mentor to many younger diplomats.”

“Alongside his calm and understated demeanour, he had a great sense of humour and was a man of great kindness and integrity. I know that Ambassador Byrne Nason, our team in New York and his many friends across the Department and wider public service are deeply shocked by the news.”

Mr Coveney extended his deepest condolences to Mr Kelly’s wife, Anne, daughters Orla and Ciara, and wider family at this terribly sad time.