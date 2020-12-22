‘A lockdown like the first will have me sweating for the future’ - business owners wait anxiously for news on closures

As the nation prepares for another tightening of Covid-19 restrictions, many businesses owners are hoping a post-Christmas shutdown will be short and sharp, or they say they may not open again.

Jack O’Donovan owns Barber Jack’s Barbershop in Limerick City and he says if a closure drags on as long as in the first wave, it could mean the end for him.

“I’m hoping it doesn’t happen, but if I have another closure like the 15-week one endured earlier in 2020, then I will really be sweating the future of my business, as will many other barbers, I’d imagine. It will be detrimental.

“Any barbers I have been to this year have operated under best practice but I guess our businesses are just viewed as too risky,” Jack said.

Jack says it may take another grace period from his landlord to keep him afloat if a shutdown becomes a prolonged one.

“I was closed for 21 weeks of the year and it was very tough. Luckily, my rent was frozen the first time when I was closed for 15 weeks but I actually felt so bad for my landlord for the second lockdown that I didn’t want to freeze my rent, but if this lockdown lasts long then I will hope something can be worked out.

“I’m a relatively new business and this has held me back so much and another lockdown is really going to have me sweating. I had a staff member working with me but I had to let them go earlier in the year as I just couldn’t afford it”.

Jack says the emergence of the new strain of Covid-19 has heightened worry among his more elderly customers and even if his store is somehow able to reopen relatively quickly, he does not foresee a huge flow of customers in early 2020.

“Even if it is a short closure, but this new strain is around, I can see older people not wanting to risk going outside at all and that’s probably 20pc of my business gone straight away. January tends to be a quieter month for me anyway, but to be honest, every month has been poor this year. I really don’t want my shop closed again. Not for the third time,” he said.

Speaking on RTÉ Morning Ireland, Dermot McDonnell, owner of Crossed Guns Gastropub in Navan says he thinks rhetoric has singled the hospitality sector out during the pandemic.

"I think I am resigned to the fact we’ll be closing and it is a tough pill to swallow. If you isolate rural Ireland, I think it is yet another example of the rural pub or gastropub being representative of its overall demise.

“I think the rhetoric has definitely singled us out. There are many contributing factors to the spread of this virus, but I think the gastropubs, the pubs and restaurants have been singled out and scapegoated for heightening the virus but it's just people’s habits in general. What’s going on behind closed doors is probably even more of a factor,” Dermot said.

Mr McDonnell said he thinks the hospitality sector has exercised best practice throughout the crisis and says what he saw when shopping locally recently was “a lack of social distancing and the opposite of what I provide for my customers.”

“This is a business that you have to plan for, I have a large number of staff that have to be looked after short and long term. I have fridges full of fresh produce, and we pride ourselves on supporting local and buying from local suppliers.

“I am going to have to go back to them, look them in the eye, and ask them to take their produce back, knowing they won’t have an outlet for it. The knock-on effects are huge.

“I’ll have to get on the phone today and cancel all our bookings and just put our heads together and try to plan for another unknown,” Mr McDonnell said.

Marcus Treacy of the Killarney Park Hotel said he feels the hospitality sector has been unfairly looked at.

“I think the sector has demonstrated that we can operate in a safe environment. Christmas is very much a time for meeting up with loved ones and we have proven time and again that we can abide by the regulations and facilitate people meeting up safely.

“At the moment, I can’t really say what is going to happen. The crux of it is Ireland had 11 million visitors last year and that is completely gone. Ireland only has five million people and there’s the same amount of businesses competing for their custom. There is only so much demand. 2021 is looking quite bleak - the first six months will be about recovery.”

