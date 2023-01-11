‘A legend of a man’ – Hollywood star John C Reilly pays tribute to friend Séamus Ó Beaglaoich

Hollywood actor John C Reilly said he was “shocked” learn of the death of his friend, Irish musician Séamus Ó Beaglaoich.

Kerry native Mr Ó Beaglaoich hailed from one of the country’s best-known musical families and his death was announced yesterday evening. He was 73-years-old.

Actor John C Reilly was first introduced to Séamus Ó Beaglaoich a number of years ago by a mutual friend. The Stan and Ollie star said the pair bonded immediately and they eventually collaborated on the Téada cover of Eileen Óg which was released last year.

Reilly said Mr Ó Beaglaoich’s death leaves a void in the Irish music community.

“He's just a legend of a man and such a big loss for everybody. It's a shock because I think the last time I was on Séamus’ farm, he was literally hand lifting boulders out of the ground onto his tractor. Someone so strong and stout, it’s just a shock to have lost,” he said.

"That lilting tenor he had. There’s something really moving about a gentle giant like that, when you hear the sweetness of the voice of a man who’s so strong and such a formidable presence. An amazing sense of humour and a virtuosic player. To me the big loss – of course for his family and friends and everything personally it’s a big loss – but the loss to the music world is hard to calculate right.

“Because Séamus was like the holder of all these secrets, someone that carried these old songs inside of him. So, some people will have to take up the cause in his absence.”

Speaking on RTÉ’s Drivetime programme yesterday evening, the actor recounted how he visited Mr Beaglaoich’s farm outside Dingle on a number of occasions and he was even invited into his “síbín”.

He said not only was Mr Beaglaoich "easy to play music”, “songs just flowed out of him like water, it was incredible”.

“We had a couple of amazing nights in pubs together where I would make these videos of him singing the songs and Irish because they're just haunting melodies,” he said.

“He was almost like a stand-up comedian with his ability to recall jokes. He really could rapid fire them… His nephew Cormac is an incredible musician too. So, along with everyone else in the music world, I’m sure Cormac Begley will be continuing the tradition. He’s quite an impressive player himself. So, all is not lost,” he added.