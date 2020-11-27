‘A holiday could cost someone their life' - the Christmas dilemma facing Irish emigrants

The diaspora’s return home for Christmas is so special that it has its own spot on the TV news and newspaper front pages. Cheering scenes of embraces, homemade banners and emigrants returning to the warming bosom of family at airport arrival gates are a time-honoured, integral part of the festive season.

Suffice to say the tradition is set for a shake-up this year.

“At Christmas time, it’s such a wonderful place — no one quite does it like the airport,” says Siobhan O’Donnell, head of external communications at Dublin Airport Authority. “We’ll dearly miss that this year.”

The last festive season was Dublin Airport’s busiest, with almost 1.2 million passengers arriving and departing between December 20 and January 3. It was expected that this year would be even busier, but for the pandemic. Between January and October this year, Dublin Airport has handled 21.4 million fewer passengers than in 2019.

O’Donnell has no idea what to expect this Christmas. Asked if Covid testing is expected to be ramped up in Irish airports, she says: “That is down to the Government to make that decision, but we don’t know anything yet.”

Ryanair has evidently not given up on a Christmas rush home. This week it announced a 20pc discount on flights booked in December. It has also created a feature on its website that provides a list of test centres near the airports it serves, and enabling passengers can book their test when booking their flights to Ireland. It has also put on an additional 40 weekly flights for Christmas into Ireland from Belgium, France, Greece, Italy, Portugal, Romania, Spain and the UK.

“We’re really keen to highlight that the implementation of the EU traffic light system in Ireland that allows for passengers to travel to Ireland this Christmas from regions designated as ‘orange’ if they have a negative Covid test conducted three days prior to arrival,” the airline said.

Returning from the Far East: Sarah Clayton-Lea says it will be 'strange, and a little worrying' to be back in Ireland

Whatsapp Returning from the Far East: Sarah Clayton-Lea says it will be ‘strange, and a little worrying’ to be back in Ireland

Aer Lingus said it is operating a “much-reduced schedule”. On key routes such as Dublin-Heathrow, capacity is 25pc of what it was last year. The airline said it is in favour of random rapid testing for passengers arriving from ‘orange’ coded regions under the EU ‘traffic light’ system and pre-departure testing for countries or regions classified as “red”.

While Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Tony Holohan, chief medical officer and head of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) have advised Irish people not to come home for Christmas, one expat, who has not been home once in 2020, has decided to return.

Originally from Co Meath, Sarah Clayton-Lea, founder of Big Seven Travel, usually lives in Vietnam, although she has been based in Koh Samui in Thailand since March. “Everyone wears face masks and temperatures are taken before entering any retail store here,” she says. “Some shops have automated thermal scanners that control entry gates. There have been little or no community Covid cases here since May so it will be strange, and a little worrying, to be back in Ireland and know there’s still active spread.”

Her grandfather died in October and she was unable to return for the funeral, so the trip home is an opportunity for a small family memorial, she says.

“I understand where Nphet is coming from and I do agree that people should think twice about visiting from a country where Covid is still in the community,” she adds. “I’m lucky that Thailand has no local cases so I don’t think I pose a risk returning.”

Clayton-Lea says that for the Irish living abroad, 2020 has been particularly difficult and isolating.

“I would hope that people living abroad in higher-risk countries would stay put, but to be honest if they’re willing to be tested and self-isolate on arrival then I can’t blame them for making the trip,” she says. “I can understand why many would want to reconnect with family in Ireland over Christmas.”

On what she is expecting this Christmas, she says: “I’m really just looking forward to seeing my family. I’m not fussed about missing out on Christmas drinks for this one year. I’m expecting it to be chill and just lots of quality time at home.”

In London, Laura Sheehan is a marketing and communications officer with the London Irish Centre. For now, she remains undecided about returning to spend the festive season in her native Cork.

“My cousin is going home on the ferry and said I can go with him,” she says. “I worry about picking it up along the way and not being able to see my grandparents. Coming from the UK, where cases are so high, you just don’t want to put people at risk. I wouldn’t judge anyone for disobeying when Leo Varadkar and Tony Holohan are asking people to stay away — it’s been an awful year.

“If I were to go home, I’d get tested and self-isolate — I couldn’t deal with the guilt of unknowingly passing Covid on to a family member.”

Margaret O’Donnell, an executive assistant at a domestic violence agency in California, where she has lived for 17 years, has decided to stay put.

Her Californian Christmas will be markedly different to what she is used to in her native Monaghan.

“I will miss everything about Christmas in Ireland, especially this year,” she says. “Having moved to Northern California a few months before the pandemic hit, we had little time to make friends in this fairly rural and isolated area. I yearn for social contact outside of work, especially with Irish family and friends. A typical Christmas at home still means the warmth of family, the rush of different social occasions with friends who both live in Ireland and those — like me — who are home on a visit. I’ll miss walking into our family home at Christmas, looking at the beautiful tree, our family’s Christmas Day walk in Rossmore Park — usually with a dog or three in tow — and the Christmas food aromas that wrap around you like a hug when you open the door. It does feel like a sacrifice, but one that I should make, both for me and for those I love.”

'Easy decision': Deirdre McGing won't travel as she feels she would put family at risk

Whatsapp ‘Easy decision’: Deirdre McGing won’t travel as she feels she would put family at risk

Social media manager Deirdre McGing has lived in Canada since 2018, and says her decision to stay in Toronto this Christmas has been an easy one.

“My number one concern is always going to the health of my immediate family,” she says. “I wouldn’t feel comfortable going home unless I was going to fully quarantine alone for 14 days, which is just not realistic, especially when you also have to quarantine coming back into Canada. Even with PCR tests and shorter quarantine times, I’ve decided to err on the side of caution and stay put this year.”

Still, the typical Irish festive season that she has enjoyed for years plays on her mind.

“My family tends to have a fairly laid-back Christmas,” she says. “A lot of being lazy and watching movies by the open fire, way too much food, and nice walks in the Meath countryside. My friends and I would usually be catching up in Grogan’s on South William Street or one of our other haunts around this time of year, so I’ll miss that too.”

Galwegian Andrea Healy, who has worked in Toronto’s arts sector for five years, echoes this sentiment.

“I would love to be able to spend Christmas with my family and friends especially after this year, not only was it horrific for everyone in the world but it was also a very difficult year for myself personally,” she notes.

“I only got home for Christmas for the first time in four years last year and I had already missed it so much. The tradition of going to the pub Christmas Eve in my town and each pub giving you a free drink. Selection boxes and tins of sweets, prawn cocktail starters and Home Alone on the telly. I will miss the craic of just being together, eating, drinking, laughing. The whole country becomes alive and celebratory like nowhere else in the world.”

On those who are planning to return home for Christmas and sidestepping recommended precautions like 14-day self-isolation or testing, Healy says: “I really think people need to think long and hard about their selfish actions. We all want to be with our loved ones, believe me. My grandmother passed away this year and I had to watch her funeral over Zoom. I would give anything to be with my mother so she has our physical support for her first Christmas without her mother. My sister will stay in London, my brother in Athens. It is going to be a virtual Christmas but we will be keeping each other safe.”

McGing agrees. “I’m not going to judge anyone for going home because everyone has unique circumstances, but I would ask them to please be careful if they are doing so,” she says. “Their holiday could cost someone their life if they don’t adhere to the rules. More than ever, we need to look at the bigger picture so that lives and livelihoods are protected at home.”