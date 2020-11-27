| 4.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘A holiday could cost someone their life' - the Christmas dilemma facing Irish emigrants

Joyful reunions at airport arrival halls will be far less common this year thanks to Covid. Some members of the diaspora plan to return after a long, lonely year, while others are preparing to sacrifice a time-honoured tradition

Traditional sight: Homecoming scenes at Dublin Airport in 2018 Expand

Close

Traditional sight: Homecoming scenes at Dublin Airport in 2018

Traditional sight: Homecoming scenes at Dublin Airport in 2018

Traditional sight: Homecoming scenes at Dublin Airport in 2018

Tanya Sweeney

The diaspora’s return home for Christmas is so special that it has its own spot on the TV news and newspaper front pages. Cheering scenes of embraces, homemade banners and emigrants returning to the warming bosom of family at airport arrival gates are a time-honoured, integral part of the festive season.

Suffice to say the tradition is set for a shake-up this year.

“At Christmas time, it’s such a wonderful place — no one quite does it like the airport,” says Siobhan O’Donnell, head of external communications at Dublin Airport Authority. “We’ll dearly miss that this year.”

Privacy