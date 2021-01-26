A happy tail: RNLI rescue dog stranded on rocks

Archie was out for a walk with his owners when he slipped and fell

A dog has been happily reunited with his owners after he was rescued from rocks at Dun Laoghaire’s marina pier by a lifeboat crew.

Archie was out for a walk with his owners when he slipped and fell onto the rocks around 11:35am today.

Fortunately, his owners immediately alerted the Coast Guard which requested the local RNLI to launch its inshore lifeboat which arrived on the scene within minutes.

“The crew quickly assessed the situation, finding Archie the dog on rocks near the water’s edge,” said RNLI spokesman Liam Mullan.

"The lifeboat crew made their way towards him and on to the rocks and helped lift him back up on to the pier above. Archie was in good health and happy to see his owners after his ordeal.”

Weather conditions at the time were described as calm with good visibility, he added.

It’s not clear how Archie wound up on the rocks other than “he got excited out on his walk and took a tumble”, he told Independent.ie.

Fortunately, he didn’t wind up in the water and suffered no injuries, he added.

“He’s quite a character,” he said.

"He got quite a fright and fell maybe five or six feet on the rocks but he was walking fine,” he added.

"I think he was lucky and the crew said he was very happy to see his owners again.”

Mr Mullan said the dog owners did the right thing by ringing the Coast Guard instead of trying to rescue Archie themselves

“It was much safer for our crew to approach rocks on a day like today by sea when compared to the risks associated with slips and falls from a person trying to make their way down to the water’s edge,” he said.

Irish Independent