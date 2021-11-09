| 13.4°C Dublin

A good time to reflect... but Belfast’s music should not simply become a tourist product

Stuart Bailie

Broadcaster and journalist Stuart Bailie on preserving the unique sound of Belfast

Proud day: Local musician Paul Kane with Belfast&rsquo;s Lord Mayor, Councillor Kate Nicholl at the Oh Yeah Centre Expand

The music of Belfast is about friction and tradition and change. It’s about fierce blues and banging dance music and voices with an emotional pitch that reflects our twisted story.

The endorsement of Belfast as a UNESCO City of Music is an important moment. It’s a chance to reflect on our place, to see the value in our artists and the songs that have carried us through awful times into happier futures.

Sometimes a lyric has saved us when our political leaders had nothing honest to say. Belfast music is often insolent and blazing with belief. At its best, it is outsider art that won’t ask for permission to speak.

