A good time to reflect... but Belfast’s music should not simply become a tourist product

The music of Belfast is about friction and tradition and change. It’s about fierce blues and banging dance music and voices with an emotional pitch that reflects our twisted story.

The endorsement of Belfast as a UNESCO City of Music is an important moment. It’s a chance to reflect on our place, to see the value in our artists and the songs that have carried us through awful times into happier futures.

Sometimes a lyric has saved us when our political leaders had nothing honest to say. Belfast music is often insolent and blazing with belief. At its best, it is outsider art that won’t ask for permission to speak.

The Belfast character is about the hills and the waterways and the tough features that remained after the industrial revolution. Van Morrison arrived just as the shipyard was going into decline. We lost one industry, but popular culture was only getting started.

A generation of voices and players found a way to bring the city forwards. Van Morrison and Them were scowling dissenters. There were aware of the pioneering voice of Ottilie Patterson, who had already imprinted an Ulster style on blues and jazz.

Soon there was Gary Moore and Eric Bell, sometime guitarists with Thin Lizzy. They were lyrical and sounded wise beyond their years. Belfast understood the blues in a significant way that attracted visitors like Rory Gallagher. He loved the city and the affection was requited.

James Galway got his start with marching bands on the York Road. Ruby Murray had a rough burr to her voice that made those ballads distinctive. And her melancholy survived across generations. Bap Kennedy owed much to the brusque legacy of Van but the sadness came from an older, deeper source.

A Bap song like Sailortown is about conflict and getting away on the next available ship. It’s a record that’s of its time (1990), but it also carries the folk strains of the McPeake Family and Sean Maguire plus older generations who yearned to sail out of the lough, beyond trouble. Conversely, punk rock was about standing your ground and calling out injustice. Stiff Little Fingers made the roaring case for an Alternative Ulster, the idea that you could alter the dirty mess of sectarianism and reject a busted system.

Likewise with the Good Vibrations shop and record label. It was a home for counter-culture and a gleeful affront to the bigots and the bores. Terri Hooley has been mythologised beyond recognition but hey, the guy made a stand and would not be intimidated.

Punk rock has survived across the decades because it is a Belfast speciality. Now it is seasoned with LGBTQ+ sentiments and new sources of injustice. That’s what you hear with Problem Patterns, Gender Chores and Strange New Places and it’s thrillingly on point.

David Holmes is an international artist, wise to French radical politics and Detroit techno but he’s pure Ormeau Road and Curzon Cinema. The city grit is ours. A record company could never dream up something so smart and contrary and driven.

Belfast has sustained Ursula Burns, “the dangerous harpist” and the satirical slam of Kneecap. It welcomes the fresh talents of Sasha Samara, Jordan Adetunji and Leo Miyagee as the city resounds to new forms and hybrids.

UNESCO recognition is fine, but the battle remains. Belfast music should be assertive and proud and not recast as a cheap, tourist product. It’s about authentic bars like Madden’s and the Sunflower and not the theme pub trash that’s the opposite of culture. Belfast music needs to be protected from brutal developers and feeble urban planning. The city lost its bid for European City of Culture in 2008 because it had invested so poorly in culture. Ten years ago, the MTV EMA event was staged at considerable expense but two years afterwards, Belfast City Council dumped all its Belfast Music Week activities in a monumental stroke of self-harm.

Belfast music comes from the grass roots. It benefits from fine venues, industry supporters and a bit of civic vision. A new marketing badge and a programme of events is useful, but the better legacy is about nurture, empowerment and perpetual care.

That way, Belfast will be worthy of true attention. And those great songs will continue to be sung.