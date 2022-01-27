Brendan Byrne, chief executive of the Irish Fish Processors and Exporters Association (IFPEA) and Patrick Murphy, chief executive of the Irish South and West Fish Producers (ISWFPO), at the Russian Embassy Orwell Road, Rathgar, Dublin, meeting with Russian Ambassador to Ireland Ireland Yuriy Filatov (centre). Picture: Gareth Chaney / Collins Photos

The exercises are taking place in international waters but within Ireland's exclusive economic zone

Irish fishermen representatives have told of their “positive and productive” meeting with the Russian Ambassador to Ireland today.

The two men met with Yuriy Filatov today to discuss their concerns about the planned Russian exercises next week off the southwest coast of Ireland that will include the launching of rockets.

They are taking place in international waters, but within Ireland's exclusive economic zone.

Brendan Byrne of the Irish Fish Exporters and Processors Organisation said the meeting with the Russian Ambassador was “positive”.

“We had a very good and positive meeting with the Ambassador.

"The meeting lasted for 50 minutes but Patrick and I were impressed with the wealth of knowledge and understanding that he had of the entire fishing sector,” he told RTÉ’s Liveline.

“We articulated the concerns of the fishing industry and he immediately made it clear that he did not want to go about the naval drills and impact negatively or otherwise on the industry.

“We have reached a mutual agreement whereby they can do their drills within the overall area that they have available to them, and we can continue fishing safely in the traditional grounds that we would do.

"So, it’s been a good positive day for the industry, the Russian approach has been very practical and very understanding.”

He added: “There’s clear sight now of how this can go on without any impact on the industry and it was done in a proactive and positive way.”

On January 27 representatives of the @ISWFPO have visited the Embassy of #Russia in Ireland. During the conversation parties discussed in a constructive and positive way the issues pertaining to the upcoming naval drills of the Russian #Navy off the coast of Ireland. pic.twitter.com/z6Qg2rmIWt — Russia in Ireland (@Rus_Emb_Ireland) January 27, 2022

The chief executive officer of the South and West Fish Producers Organisation Patrick Murphy said he will be advising fishermen that it is safe to take to the area next week.

Mr Murphy said the meeting was like a “breath of fresh air”.

Joe Duffy said: “It sounds like he’s killed you with kindness”.

To which Mr Byrne replied: “No, it’s not as simple as that Joe. We have articulated the concerns of our industry and he defended the integrity of his own State. After 50 minutes it was clear that we could mutually co-exist.”

The fishermen said they exchanged gifts with the Russian Ambassador and that they were “well looked after” with coffee and biscuits.

Mr Murphy said: “It was like sitting in front of the fire having a chat with an old friend. I’m glad to report that it was a positive and production engagement, and it was the way we would like to see things happen.”