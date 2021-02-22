‘A fighter in the face of injustice’: family’s moving tributes to retired nurse who died from cervical cancer

Joan Lucey (left) with her family. The nurse lost her battle with cervical cancer

A RETIRED Kerry nurse who fought a fearless campaign over the CervicalCheck scandal was hailed as "a brave and courageous woman" determined to fight against injustice.

The moving tribute came as Joan Lucey's requiem mass was celebrated at St Mary's Church in Dingle, Co Kerry.

Grandmother Mrs Lucey (73) died just four days before mediation was due to begin in her legal action over the CervicalCheck scandal with the HSE and two laboratories.

The retired nurse and her family had repeatedly pleaded for the mediation process to be accelerated given her medical condition.

The mourners were led by Mrs Lucey's children, Sinéad, Eileen and Seán, her sister, Eileen, her brother, Seán, grandchildren and other family members.

She was predeceased by her husband, Robbie.

In a moving eulogy, her son Seán outlined how she lost her husband at a young age and faced "the challenge of her life" to raise three children, aged between 19 and 8.

"Mom – we love you very much. You were a brave and courageous woman to the last," he said.

"You will be missed beyond belief and long remembered."

He said the mother of three was totally devoted to her family, her friends, her community and her profession.

"The centre of my Mom's world was her family. Mom loved nothing more than having her family around her at the kitchen table – holding court, eating well and sharing stories.

"As a mother, there are not enough words to describe how loving, caring, supporting and inspiring you have been to us. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you.

"She adored her grandchildren who often stayed with her on trips to Dingle from Dublin."

He said his mother had lived in Tralee, Cork and even Zambia – but her heart was always in west Kerry and Dingle.

"Mom was very much a Dingle woman who came from a fishing family. My parents' hearts were never far from Ireland and Kerry. She really loved living in Dingle and all this wonderful place had to offer."

He also said his mother's work over many years as a community nurse in west Kerry had touched "innumerable lives".

Fr Michael Moynihan paid tribute to the mother and grandmother for all she had done for west Kerry.

"Courage, strength and bravery are words that have been used to describe Joan. She was also a fighter in the face of injustice", Rev Moynihan said.

Seán previously said the stress of the litigation and uncertainty surrounding mediation had led to his mother's health deteriorating even further.

Mrs Lucey was "angry" at how she was treated over the CervicalCheck scandal – and, through her son, spoke out to the Irish Independent one week before her death to try to support others.

"If my speaking out helps other women in the same position to know they are not the only ones being dealt with in this way, it will be worth it," she said on February 13.

Seán described his mother as “a fighter” and said his family wanted people hurt by the CervicalCheck scandal to know they were not alone.

Mediation was due to take place in the High Court on Tuesday – but Mrs Lucey died four days before it could commence.

On two occasions Mrs Lucey’s lawyers made courtroom appeals for her case to be resolved through mediation rather than a trial which was scheduled to begin next Friday.

At one point she was prepared to give evidence from her deathbed but it became clear over recent days that she would be too weak to do so.

