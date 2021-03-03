While the scenes in College Court in Limerick last night were disturbing and disappointing, they are far from surprising for anyone from Limerick.

It is well known that College Court is usually on wheels on Monday and Thursday nights during the two college semesters, and it is the known party spot for students and younger non-students for years.

As a former UL student, I have seen things in College Court that would have surprised Nostradamus and, unfortunately, the Covid-19 pandemic has not halted some of this gusto when it comes to parties.

These videos that went viral further deflated people and maddened them. Many will feel like the rules apply to them but don’t for others.

The last year has been torture for so many – loved ones, livelihoods, weddings, birthdays, graduations and proper goodbyes all lost to Covid-19.

It’s obvious that as a nation, our spirit and mental health are suffering due to restrictions enacted in an attempt to push back a cruel virus.

The prospect of freedom is drawing closer, we are seeing more people vaccinated every day and hospitalisations and cases are falling, but scenes like this seem to push that freedom further down the road.

Gardaí arrested five people in connection with the gathering last night. Three on drugs charges and two for flouting public health regulation. Another 50 fines were issued to people in attendance.

UL President Kirsten Mey indicated that the university would take actions with “strong disciplinary measures” for students found in contravention of public health guidance at this gathering, and rightly so.

It is worth noting that College Court is not an official UL accommodation centre, but rather a housing estate of privately-owned residences situated right beside UL.

There is a certain tolerance and expectation almost, that students will diverge from the path of the righteous at times but during a pandemic, all bets are off.

Some may think a lot is being asked of students to abstain from social gatherings but tell that to the thousands of families grieving loved ones, to the thousands of business owners on the brink of financial ruin and to the thousands of health care workers who have faced hellish conditions for the last 12 months on all of our behalf.

Not gathering in groups of 50 or 60 seems a relatively small price to pay in contrast.

Earlier today Nphet revealed that public health teams were dealing with 13 open outbreaks in third-level institutions as it was confirmed that outbreaks in colleges are leading to wider community outbreaks.

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said a significant number of clusters in the community are associated with students who attend third level in the west and midwest.

It’s clear that similar gatherings to this are happening and it’s clear they are negatively affecting Limerick as a whole, which has the fourth highest incidence of Covid-19 in the country.

Again, I would suggest it is a small minority of students who are attending these gatherings.

While people across the country are rightly infuriated by the viral video clips showing dozens of people closely congregated, singing, drinking on the street and setting off fireworks, I would hazard a guess that it has annoyed the majority of UL students just as much, if not more.

It must be remembered that it was just dozens who were in attendance out of a student population of over 17,000 at the University of Limerick. And as is often the case with parties in College Court, it may not just have been UL students in attendance.

As we have seen in recent days, some people are very quick to cast judgment online, and now the UL student community as a whole is being branded as reckless by some when this is simply not the case.

The first people who took to social media last night to condemn the actions of a thoughtless few, from what I could see, were fellow UL students.

The line rolled out again and again by frustrated onlookers was: “Well done, ye are making the rest of us look bad.”

It must also be remembered that most students who are following public health guidance are having a tough time of things, too. Not only are the majority of them trying to complete degrees remotely, many students work part-time jobs in supermarkets, shops, pharmacies, and food outlets where they face the risk of infection daily.

Some students who have to physically attend university are not seeing their families for fear they will infect them, as the incidence of the virus is so high among UL students.

The last thing they need is the Twitter mob rocking up and kicking them when they are down.

Many students are just as peeved by this behaviour as everybody else.

This was a small cluster of the hundreds of UL students who live in College Court, which is just one estate among dozens housing students in Castletroy.

Any corrective action taken due to these videos must be done with this in mind.

Or else we are just throwing the baby out with the bathwater, which will just serve to further disillusion law-abiding, third-level students even more.

