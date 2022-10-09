The ten victims of explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal on Friday. Picture date: Sunday October 9, 2022.

The community of Creeslough in Co Donegal has been brought to a standstill this weekend following an explosion on Friday afternoon which claimed the lives of 10 victims.

As the community continues to come to terms with the tragic news, here is everything we know about the victims so far.

The deceased have been named as: James O’Flaherty (48), Jessica Gallagher (24), Martin McGill (49), Catherine O’Donnell (39) and her son James Monaghan (13), Hugh Kelly (59), Martina Martin (49), Robert Garwe (50) and his daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe (5) and Leona Harper (14).

Jessica Gallagher

Jessica graduated with an Honours in fashion and design and marketing from The International Fashion Academy in Paris. She also studied at a fashion design college in Shanghai.

She recently took up a position as a fashion designer in Belfast. Before moving to Belfast, Jessica lived at home with her parents Anthony and Bernadette.

The 24-year-old was visiting her boyfriend’s apartment above the petrol station when the explosion occurred.

It is understood that Jessica’s boyfriend was airlifted to St James’ Hospital Dublin to receive medical treatment following the blast and remains in critical condition.

Leona Harper

Leona, a pupil of Mulroy College in Milford, has been described as a talented rugby player and a “lovely young person” who also enjoyed boxing.

Daughter of Hugh and Donna and sister of Anthony and Jamie, the 14-year-old was a Liverpool football fan.

It is understood Leona went into the petrol station with her friend to buy ice-cream ahead of a sleepover.

In a post online, Leona’s brother Anthony said: “I don’t know where to begin, Leona I couldn’t have asked for a better sister. We all love you so much.”

James Monaghan

James was also a pupil of Mulroy College in Milford, the 13-year-old was sadly killed in the explosion alongside his mother Catherine.

It is understood that James enjoyed woodwork at school.

Catherine O’Donnell

Catherine was in the petrol station with her son James at the time of the explosion. Mulroy College also paid tribute to the 39-year-old following her death. She has been described as a “beautiful lady”.

It is understood Catherine went to the shop with her son James after school on Friday ahead of the weekend.

Martin McGill

Martin has been described as an “exceptional young man” who cared for both of his parents with “such dedication and love”.

The 49-year-old was a regular visitor to Brennan’s pharmacy in Creeslough while looking after his parents.

Described as a massive Celtic fan, friends yesterday told how Martin, who was originally from Scotland, had moved to Ireland and helped care for his elderly mother.

Robert Garwe

Robert, who is originally from Zimbabwe, was married to a local woman and had relocated to the area.

Mr Garwe (50) was tragically killed alongside his five-year-old daughter Shauna. It is understood the father and daughter had gone to the petrol station to buy a treat after school.

Shauna Flanagan Garwe

Shauna is the youngest victim and was in the petrol station with her father Robert at the time of the explosion.

The five-year-old primary school pupil has been described as a “delightful and energetic” little girl who loved to ask for a lollipop when visiting the local pharmacy with her parents.

James O’Flaherty

James (48) was one of four men who tragically lost their lives in the explosion on Friday afternoon. Living in Dunfanaghy, Donegal, he is survived by his loving family. His funeral mass will be held at St Mary's Church, Derrybeg on Wednesday with internment afterwards in Magheragallon cemetery.

Martina Martin

Martina has been described as a “ray of sunshine” who always had a smile on her face by those who knew her.

One local member of the Creeslough community said Martina was “so kind” and would be “missed forever”.

Mulroy College in Milford said the 49-year-old was the mother of students enrolled in the school.

Hugh Kelly

Hugh was the eldest victim of the tragedy. The 59-year-old was described as a “cheery man" and a “gentleman”.

It is reported that Hugh was from Doe Point – a scenic area just couple of kilometres outside the village.

The popular local man is understood to have worked in construction and, although not married, was in a long-term relationship with a local woman.