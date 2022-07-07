‘A distinguished pioneer’ – President Michael D Higgins pays tribute to former RTÉ director general Joe Barry

President Michael D Higgins has paid tribute to former RTÉ director general Joe Barry who passed away on Wednesday.

Mr Barry, from Dunmanway, Co Cork, started his career in RTÉ in 1956.

He was appointed Director General in 1992, a role he stayed at in until 1997. He subsequently served a term on the RTÉ Authority from 2000 for four years.

President Higgins said it was with great sadness that he learned of Mr Barry’s death.

The President described Mr Barry as a “distinguished pioneer and promoter of the importance of public broadcasting in Ireland”.

“As Minster for Arts, Culture and the Gaeltacht, I had the privilege of regularly engaging with Joe and greatly valued his enormous contribution over those years, which had so many highlights that included the hosting of the Eurovision Contest, setting up the Irish Film Board and the launching of RTÉ radio’s 24 hour service in 199 and Lyric FM,” President Higgins said.

“His invaluable stewardship of the establishment of TG4, then Teilifís na Gaeilge, in Baile na hAbhann in 1994 was a seminal moment in Irish public broadcasting and brought a new energy, respect and creativity to the Irish language as well as creating employment for a whole new generation of Irish speakers who have made a vital and energising contribution to Irish broadcasting.

“On behalf of Sabina and myself, I would like to express my deepest sympathies to Joe’s wife Aileen and his family, and to all his friends and colleagues.

"Suaimhneas síoraí dá anam uasal.”

A statement from RTÉ described Mr Barry as a dedicated public servant, “committed to ensuring that RTÉ reflected the lives of the people of Ireland”.

He opened RTÉ’s Cork Studios during his tenure and oversaw the launch of RTÉ’S online services in 1996.

RTÉ Director General Dee Forbes said: “We were greatly saddened to learn of the passing of former Director-General, Joe Barry who served Radio Éireann and RTÉ with distinction and ambition.

"While I didn’t know Joe personally, I was aware of his legacy in driving greater levels of regional representation and employment by RTÉ, his tenacity in transitioning our services to the 24-hour model that we know today, and his passion for strong national public service broadcasting, particularly in the face of increasing competition.

"He made a significant contribution to Irish life, both within RTÉ and in other roles in later years. Our thoughts are with his wife, Aileen, and family at this sad time.”