A different New Year: 12 ideas to help you count down the clock tonight

Take the plunge and celebrate with a sea swim - or start the new year with one. Photo: Colin Keegan

Lights and lasers during the Liffey Lights Midnight Moment Matinee at the Custom House in 2020

While Covid-19 has dampened the New Year’s Eve celebrations again this year, there are endless ways to ring in 2022 safely across today and tomorrow. Here is Independent.ie’s list of 12 ways to countdown the clock.



1. Get into nature

Met Éireann is predicting mixed weather across the country over the coming days, so when the weather allows, why not get out and explore your city or county. Walking is a great way to clear your mind and there are endless walking trails across the country which are suitable for people of all ages.

2. Sea Swim

If you have been waiting all year to join in on the sea swimming phenomenon, then why not take the plunge today or tomorrow. As well the mental health benefits that come with immersing yourself in the ocean, seawater is rich in vitamins and minerals such as magnesium and sodium that work as natural cosmetics for skin.

Expand Close Take the plunge and celebrate with a sea swim - or start the new year with one. Photo: Colin Keegan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Take the plunge and celebrate with a sea swim - or start the new year with one. Photo: Colin Keegan

3. Call and check-in with friends and family

Many families have now postponed their New Year’s Eve gatherings but thankfully we can still stay in touch with loved ones who are either down the road or across the globe through Skype, Zoom or WhatsApp video calls.

4. Get some friendly competition going with a quiz

There are fewer home activities that can bring out the competitive spirit among family and friends than a quiz. Whether you prefer general knowledge or sports, Independent.ie has both covered.

Read More

5. Go old-school and play a board game

If quizzes are not your thing, why not break out the Monopoly, Cluedo or Scrabble board. If you really want to test your relationships and tolerance for shouting, charades is also a great option.

6. Make a photo booth at home

Whether you use apps on your phone or create your own props, a home photo booth is a great way to recreate the typical New Year’s Eve fun which is often enjoyed in nightclubs. Add an extra element by awarding prizes for best prop/picture/collaboration.

7. Make a different dinner

Party food has been a big hit in many households this Christmas and appetisers are a great idea for people who are ringing in the New Year at home. If you have been gifted a cookery book, why not also try a recipe which is new to you?

8. Try a different takeaway

Sick of cooking? Who could blame you. Take the pressure off this New Year’s by ordering in and leave the washing-up until tomorrow while you’re at it.

9. Karaoke

If you have a karaoke player, then this New Year’s Eve is the ideal time to hook it up and blast out some family favourites. If you don’t, you can stream songs with lyrics from YouTube which is a quick and easy substitute. Just don’t let the toddler put on a concert with their new noisy toy.

Expand Close Connect with your inner rock star and have a karaoke night / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Connect with your inner rock star and have a karaoke night

10. New Year’s Eve specials on TV

RTÉ One and TG4 are both hosting New Year’s specials again this year. The RTÉ New Year’s Eve Countdown is hosted by Una Healy with guests including Lyra, Mick Flannery and Susan O'Neill, as well as stars from comedy, sport and beyond.

Meanwhile, Dáithí Ó Sé, Orla Ní Fhinneadha and friends will welcome in 2022 on TG4, with a special musical gathering from Ráth Chairn Co Meath.

11. Skip New Year’s by watching a movie

If New Year’s Eve is not for you, then why not skip the countdown and watch a movie. RTÉ Two is showing back-to-back award-winning films Stan and Ollie followed by the modern crime classic LA Confidential.

12. Write up your resolutions

If you do love New Year’s and especially setting new goals for yourself, then why not decide on your resolutions for the months (or weeks) ahead with those closest to you?

Resolutions need not even include new activities. Research has shown that taking up an ‘old school hobby’ such as knitting, puzzles or painting is a brilliant way to safeguard your mental health as Covid anxiety heightens this winter.

Sonia Rennicks, who is the head of education at Mental Health Ireland, said these hobbies are a great escape from the current climate, as they require your full attention.