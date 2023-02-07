‘A deep wound’ - Archbishop Eamon Martin prays for ‘stricken’ earthquake victims as death toll passes 7,000

Archbishop Eamon Martin has led the Irish delegation at an assembly in Prague in prayer for earthquake victims

Archbishop Eamon Martin and 13 Irish delegates have gathered at an assembly in Prague to pray for the victims of the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria as the death toll soared above 7,200 this evening.

Two hundred delegates, including representatives of the Catholic Church from across Europe, are currently meeting at the Continental Assembly of the Synod in Prague, Czech Republic.

The scale of the suffering and the accompanying rescue effort from the 7.8 magnitude earthquake, that hit the region on Monday, is staggering as rescuers frantically dig through the remains of buildings in a desperate search for survivors.

In a statement issued this evening, Archbishop Eamon Martin said the depth of suffering of the population has “profoundly affected and touched our souls”. He expressed the Irish team’s “closeness” to the people of southern Turkey and northern Syria, who have been “heavily stricken by yesterday’s earthquake”.

The Irish delegation expressed their gratitude to those currently providing relief in “challenging conditions, worsened by winter temperature”.

“The death toll is still on the rise and the destruction, and the suffering of the population have profoundly affected and touched our souls. It is a deep wound, which in Syria is added to the war that has been raging on the territory for 12 years,” the statement said.

“We are close to the community of the Vicariate of Iskenderun, which saw its cathedral destroyed, fortunately without paying the price in human lives.

“Next, our thoughts go to the Vicariate of Anatolia, which is experiencing a problematic situation. Finally, Aleppo, a city that was martyred in the war in Syria and is now experiencing another martyrdom.

“Our Caritas is committed to dealing with the emergency, treating the wounded, consoling those who have lost family members, and finding shelter for those who no longer have it.

“The local churches are already providing all kinds of help and welcome, and they are a shining example to which we look with admiration.

“With great sympathy, the churches in Europe are close to the populations afflicted by the earthquake, renewing our prayers and assisting in every possible way to deal with the emergency.”