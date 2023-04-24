| 6.4°C Dublin

‘A decent meal is a distant dream for so many’ – says former Moyross priest on the plight of Syrians after devastating earthquake

Fr Tony O’Riordan says natural disaster compounded poverty of war-torn country ‘in a cruel and deadly way’

Fr Tony O Riordan, photographed outside Leinster House ahead of a Fundraising 'Breakfast for Aleppo' at Leinster House. Picture Credit:Frank McGrath Expand

Fr Tony O Riordan, photographed outside Leinster House ahead of a Fundraising 'Breakfast for Aleppo' at Leinster House. Picture Credit:Frank McGrath

Sarah Mac Donald

An Irish priest who is helping Syria’s beleaguered earthquake victims has said their daily struggle for survival has been aggravated by high inflation and the cost-of-living crisis.

Fr Tony O’Riordan, former parish priest of Moyross in Limerick, lives in the city of Aleppo in north-west Syria, close to the Turkish border.

