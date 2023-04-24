‘A decent meal is a distant dream for so many’ – says former Moyross priest on the plight of Syrians after devastating earthquake

An Irish priest who is helping Syria’s beleaguered earthquake victims has said their daily struggle for survival has been aggravated by high inflation and the cost-of-living crisis.

Fr Tony O’Riordan, former parish priest of Moyross in Limerick, lives in the city of Aleppo in north-west Syria, close to the Turkish border.

He paid a short visit to Ireland last week to see his elderly mother in Cork.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, he said the situation in Syria before the earthquake was “dire” and the world had largely forgotten about the war-torn country, even though it is “the midst of one of the great humanitarian crises in the world”.

The earthquake compounded “the economic grinding of people there in a very cruel and deadly way”, he said.

The priest, who is director of Jesuit Refugee Service (JRS) in Aleppo, explained how following the 7.8 magnitude earthquake on February 6, which killed 8,476 people in Syria and 50,783 in Turkey, many people either lost their income or saw it reduced substantially. The quake tipped already vulnerable families into destitution, with little food, water or adequate shelter.

“Access to food and medical care became more difficult as the cost of living rose beyond the reach of people,” he said.

“We are not talking about the way people are squeezed in Ireland.

“When I went to Syria, just under two years ago, €1 was worth about 2,500 Syrian pounds, this week it is worth almost 7,500 Syrian pounds.

“Purchasing power and the value of income has gone down by 75pc while price inflation has risen 30pc or 40pc. So, the widening gap between what you’re earning and the cost of the very basics makes them more difficult to afford. People do without – they often survive on bread and tea. A decent meal is a distant dream for so many people.”

Health is another major challenge in Aleppo and its hinterland. “If they get sick and need a doctor or a complex intervention, many of them just can’t access this,” said Fr O’Riordan.

JRS operates 11 clinics and since the deadly quake struck, they have provided nearly 15,000 people with access to primary healthcare and about 6,000 with secondary healthcare or more complex surgeries and hospital interventions.

While the earthquake focused the world’s attention on Syria again, the civil war, which has plagued the country for 12 years, has hampered relief efforts. According to the Syrian Network for Human Rights, the regime has bombed areas affected by the quake 132 times since February, killing and injuring civilians and damaging facilities.

“The airport in Aleppo is one of the major hubs for getting international aid in. It has been hit by missile strikes twice since the earthquake, making it inoperable for days. A state actor is doing this and nobody has called it out,” Fr O’Riordan said.

He thanked “parishes from Clonakility in Cork to Killybegs, Co Donegal, who organised events to support the relief effort”. His former parish of Moyross was among those that raised funds.

“People have been amazingly generous even though they are feeling pinched,” Fr O’Riordan said. “Often those who are struggling have the greatest compassion and solidarity with those suffering in other parts of the world.”

While clothing was initially the big challenge in the aftermath of the quake, hygiene is now the focus.

“We are exploring how to establish some solar-powered community laundries where people can wash their clothing.”

In the longer term, JRS aims to develop sustainable livelihoods and psychological supports for those scarred by war and natural disaster.

“The poverty is widespread. For almost 13 years people have been dealing with the most appalling situation and it has called on all of their resilience.”

He laments the authorities’ inability to move beyond conflict and find creative, peaceful solutions.

“Syria has been carved up into quite a mess and Europe, the US, Russia, domestic and other Middle Eastern powers have all played a role. In this drift, it’s ordinary men, women and children who are dying and suffering enormously.”

The psychological impact of the earthquake added an extra layer of trauma in north-western Syria, including Aleppo, Idlib, and Latakia on the coast.

“People have told me that when missiles and bullets were raining down on them, they sensed that they could get to a safe place in their basement or out of the zone of conflict. But in the earthquake, there was no safe space.

“That’s a deeply traumatising experience.”

Adding to Syria’s challenges is the fact that majority of the money pledged to UN networks in the aftermath of the earthquake hasn’t been delivered.

“The appeal is about 30pc funded, so 66pc of the potential pledges have not yet materialised.”

He believes Minister for Overseas Development Aid, Colm Brophy, and Irish diplomats could play a role in pressuring countries in the EU and beyond to deliver pledged money.