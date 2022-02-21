| 8.7°C Dublin

‘A Day in the Life’ – Gardaí offer in-depth look at police work to mark centenary

Garda Deane from Mountjoy Scenes of Crime Unit examining cars that were damaged overnight

Garda Deane from Mountjoy Scenes of Crime Unit examining cars that were damaged overnight #Garda100

From patrolling local areas to dog handling and examining evidence, the Gardaí cover a range of different activities during their shift.

Over the next 24 hours in real-time, An Garda Síochána will provide a detailed look at policing activities through an online project titled ‘A Day in the Life’ via their Twitter account.

The project will commemorate the first recruits who joined the organisation on this day 100 years ago.

The Garda Public Order Unit, commonly known as the Garda Riot Squad, deals with public order incidents. Members of the unit typically wear flame-retardant overalls, helmets, and carry shields.

Members of the force also routinely visit members of the elderly community who may live alone and feel isolated. The Gardaí has also moved to reassure older and more vulnerable people in light of recent burglaries around the country.

An Garda Síochána regularly visit schools to inform our younger generation on the importance of online safety and the impacts of cyberbullying.

Today there are over 14,000 Gardaí working nationwide with recruits in training and a national recruitment campaign underway. Garda Commissioner Drew Harris recently said the service should represent all communities across the country.

The Gardaí conduct regular checkpoints across the country along with their usual roads policing duties. Checkpoints can include anything from searches, drink driving tests and checking for documents such as motor tax and insurance.

Members of the force were kept busy over the weekend patrolling local areas and ports to monitor damage after Storm Eunice and patrols continued today after Storm Franklin.

Members of the Ballistics Section examine firearms that have been seized after a crime. During 2020, Garda Ballistics Experts examined 777 firearms or suspected firearms, 14,900 rounds of ammunition, 794 discharged cartridge cases and 64 explosives related cases.

The Garda Dog Unit celebrated 60 years in existence in 2020. The main Dog Support Unit is based at Kilmainham Garda Station, Dublin and there is another dog unit in the Southern Region.

Most of the Garda dogs are "detector" dogs. These dogs are trained to locate cocaine, cannabis, ecstasy and heroin. The remaining dogs are "cadaver" dogs and help to recover missing persons on land and from water.

Today also marks an important day for Sergeant Denis McCarthy who is due to retire tonight after 40 years of service.

The mandatory retirement age for all members is 60 years of age and gardaí who joined prior to April 1, 2004, may retire on a full pension at 50 years of age once they have served at least 30 years.

The Garda Press Office issues press releases to media outlets every day to inform the public on road traffic accidents or to appeal for information regarding missing persons.

Photographs have consistently proved to be one of the most reliable sources of evidence to the courts and bureau photographers therefore play a key role in many investigations.

The Photography Section provides a photographic record of crime scenes and relevant evidence, injury photography of victims in cases of assault and specialist fingerprint and footprint photography.

