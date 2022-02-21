‘A Day in the Life’ – Gardaí offer in-depth look at police work to mark centenary

Garda Deane from Mountjoy Scenes of Crime Unit examining cars that were damaged overnight #Garda100

From patrolling local areas to dog handling and examining evidence, the Gardaí cover a range of different activities during their shift.

Over the next 24 hours in real-time, An Garda Síochána will provide a detailed look at policing activities through an online project titled ‘A Day in the Life’ via their Twitter account.

The project will commemorate the first recruits who joined the organisation on this day 100 years ago.

The Garda Public Order Unit, commonly known as the Garda Riot Squad, deals with public order incidents. Members of the unit typically wear flame-retardant overalls, helmets, and carry shields.

Southern Region Garda Public Order Unit undergoing regularised training as part of their duty. #Garda100 pic.twitter.com/q54L4if1bg — Garda Info (@gardainfo) February 21, 2022

Members of the force also routinely visit members of the elderly community who may live alone and feel isolated. The Gardaí has also moved to reassure older and more vulnerable people in light of recent burglaries around the country.

Community Garda Deirdre Scanlan visited an elderly man living alone in an isolated area for a chat and some reassurance about crime prevention and Covid-19 fears #Garda100 pic.twitter.com/LV36ztnwUH — Garda Info (@gardainfo) February 21, 2022

Gardaí at Coolock Garda Station visit the elderly residents of the community with regularly #Garda100 pic.twitter.com/uikk0xXWWu — Garda Info (@gardainfo) February 21, 2022

An Garda Síochána regularly visit schools to inform our younger generation on the importance of online safety and the impacts of cyberbullying.

Garda John O'Connor, Roscommon Community Policing Unit, talking to 5th Class pupils in Roxboro NS on the subject of Cyberbullying and how to 'Connect With Respect' #Garda100 pic.twitter.com/80lBUGpHs1 — Garda Info (@gardainfo) February 21, 2022

Today there are over 14,000 Gardaí working nationwide with recruits in training and a national recruitment campaign underway. Garda Commissioner Drew Harris recently said the service should represent all communities across the country.

Listowel Garda Dominik Przyborski came to Ireland from Poland in 2004 and is now a member of An Garda Síochána working the regular unit #Garda100 pic.twitter.com/6mX5ZwENpc — Garda Info (@gardainfo) February 21, 2022

The Gardaí conduct regular checkpoints across the country along with their usual roads policing duties. Checkpoints can include anything from searches, drink driving tests and checking for documents such as motor tax and insurance.

Tipperary Roads Policing Unit conducting a multi-agency checkpoint in Cahir with the RSA today, working to make our roads safer #Garda100 pic.twitter.com/fRyvhOb2Tj — Garda Info (@gardainfo) February 21, 2022

Gardaí processing a drug driver prisoner following checkpoint by Tipperary Roads Policing Unit #Garda100 pic.twitter.com/esplMw0EyW — Garda Info (@gardainfo) February 21, 2022

Members of the force were kept busy over the weekend patrolling local areas and ports to monitor damage after Storm Eunice and patrols continued today after Storm Franklin.

Garda Anne Quirke and Garda Dave Fitzgerald heading to Rosslare Harbour for patrols #Garda100 pic.twitter.com/0zYEq2cxDF — Garda Info (@gardainfo) February 21, 2022

Garda Quigley on patrol around Burtonport. Storm Franklin still has the ferries to Arranmore grounded, however, the station is open for any assistance needed. #Garda100 pic.twitter.com/JQA2gDRFET — Garda Info (@gardainfo) February 21, 2022

Members of the Ballistics Section examine firearms that have been seized after a crime. During 2020, Garda Ballistics Experts examined 777 firearms or suspected firearms, 14,900 rounds of ammunition, 794 discharged cartridge cases and 64 explosives related cases.

Detective Garda Ronan Lawlor, Ballistics Section examining a crime gun #Garda100 pic.twitter.com/GN4dAcXweb — Garda Info (@gardainfo) February 21, 2022

The Garda Dog Unit celebrated 60 years in existence in 2020. The main Dog Support Unit is based at Kilmainham Garda Station, Dublin and there is another dog unit in the Southern Region.

Most of the Garda dogs are "detector" dogs. These dogs are trained to locate cocaine, cannabis, ecstasy and heroin. The remaining dogs are "cadaver" dogs and help to recover missing persons on land and from water.

Garda Commissioner Harris visited the Garda Dog Unit today and met with Garda Alan Cummins and Garda Dogs Bran and Roxy.



He even did some dog handling with Garda Dog Drake. #Garda100 pic.twitter.com/HqIcm8ZZOp — Garda Info (@gardainfo) February 21, 2022

Today also marks an important day for Sergeant Denis McCarthy who is due to retire tonight after 40 years of service.

The mandatory retirement age for all members is 60 years of age and gardaí who joined prior to April 1, 2004, may retire on a full pension at 50 years of age once they have served at least 30 years.

Sergeant Denis McCarthy, still smiling after 40 years, still asking people to stay safe, with retirement effective at midnight tonight #Garda100 pic.twitter.com/PUjNX5aaqF — Garda Info (@gardainfo) February 21, 2022

The Garda Press Office issues press releases to media outlets every day to inform the public on road traffic accidents or to appeal for information regarding missing persons.

The Garda Press Office dealing with media queries since 7am this morning until 11pm tonight #Garda100 pic.twitter.com/HS87n89U9w — Garda Info (@gardainfo) February 21, 2022

Photographs have consistently proved to be one of the most reliable sources of evidence to the courts and bureau photographers therefore play a key role in many investigations.

The Photography Section provides a photographic record of crime scenes and relevant evidence, injury photography of victims in cases of assault and specialist fingerprint and footprint photography.

Detective Sergeant Paul Curran from the Garda Photographic Section attached to the Garda National Technical Bureau capturing crime scene photographs #Garda100 pic.twitter.com/PWlZ8K3Bly — Garda Info (@gardainfo) February 21, 2022