‘A culture of greed’: who’s who on the Davy gravy train?

There is plenty of marketing spiel on the website of Davy, the stockbroking firm that has found itself mired in a financial scandal.

The promotional material gushingly tells readers: “We provide you with a financial life plan that is focused on your goals. We pride ourselves on putting the client at the heart of everything we do.”

With hindsight, one client of the blue-chip Dublin stockbroking firm, the Belfast property developer Patrick Kearney, might have come to different conclusions after dealing with it seven years ago.

Davy certainly put its client at the centre of everything it did, but critics might suggest that a select group of them did so at the client’s expense.

In 2014, Kearney, a well-known figure on the Belfast property scene, was selling bonds in the defunct Anglo Irish Bank and enlisted Davy to find a buyer.

The bonds had a face value of €27m, but because they were linked with Anglo, he expected to receive a fraction of that sum.

He would have hoped to get the best price possible in the market, and Davy were the people to find a buyer. Or so he thought.

Kearney offloaded the bonds at a sharp discount of 20.25c in the euro, but rather than being sold for the best price, a consortium of 16 senior figures linked with Davy had in fact bought them without telling the developer. After an investigation, the Central Bank found the consortium sought to make a profit on trading the bonds without telling the client or Davy’s own compliance officers.

Expand Close Property developer Paddy Kearney, who sued Davy / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Property developer Paddy Kearney, who sued Davy

Kearney was told just after doing the deal that he could have got a much higher price of 32c in the euro, but by then it was too late. He later sued and the firm settled the case.

Davy was last week fined €4m by the Central Bank over the episode. It was the largest financial penalty ever imposed on an Irish broker.

The Central Bank has not named the 16 people involved in the bond deal, but key players at the firm include some of the leading figures in the financial world in Dublin. Among the luminaries who quit in the days after the fine was imposed was the deputy chairman Kyran McLaughlin, a 75-year-old veteran dealmaker who in the past was described as the “most powerful man in Irish stockbroking”.

He has acted as a trusted adviser for some of the leading figures in Irish business, from Tony O’Reilly to Michael Smurfit to Michael O’Leary.

Also on the list of the Davy gang of 16 was chief executive Brian McKiernan, and his predecessor in the same role, Tony Garry. There was a notable absence of women involved.

Many executives in Davy move in the social networks of middle-class Dublin, with golf, corporate seats at rugby matches and yacht clubs featuring strongly in their calendar of social events.

Davy sponsors the National Yacht Club in Dún Laoghaire, the sort of place where the firm would hope to find eager clients flush with cash.

Perhaps to avoid embarrassment in polite circles, Davy this week announced it was pausing its sponsorship activity, such as its support for the National Concert Hall and the Irish Times business podcast.

Kyran McLaughlin regularly features on lists of the richest people in Ireland, with a fortune estimated by the Sunday Independent at €85m in 2020. That was up €9m on his previous listing.

Expand Close Among the luminaries who quit in the days after the fine was imposed was Davy deputy chairman Kyran McLaughlin / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Among the luminaries who quit in the days after the fine was imposed was Davy deputy chairman Kyran McLaughlin

He showed no apparent remorse as he joined other executives in stepping down from the company a week ago, merely stating that he was bringing forward his planned full retirement from the company next year.

‘Castle Catholic’

“Having previously stepped back from a full-time role in 2018, this will bring a close to my long association with Davy in an executive or leadership capacity,” he said.

Blackrock-educated and passionate about rugby, McLaughlin was born into a wealthy family from Dublin 4, where his father had significant property interests.

While stockbroking had been dominated by traditional Protestant establishments, the old firm of J&E Davy was regarded in the occasionally snobbish terminology of the 1970s as “Castle Catholic”.

Until his first marriage split up, McLaughlin lived in Brighton Road in the stockbroker belt of Foxrock before moving to Donnybrook. Although he helped to turn Davy into the powerhouse of the stock market, mopping up business from private and corporate clients, he has attracted his fair share of controversy in a career spanning five decades.

The former joint managing director and head of the equities division is something of a boomerang executive. He previously quit after a spot of bother with money being squirrelled into an offshore account in Liechtenstein, but he made a comeback.

Back in the 1990s, as an RTÉ reporter, the journalist and broadcaster Richard Curran reported on how Davy had dispatched a solicitor to Switzerland to check out options for placing the proceeds of the sale of part of the firm to Citibank in trusts in Liechtenstein.

A memo outlining this scheme had been found among old personal papers belonging to McLaughlin. When details of the scheme were uncovered, Davy said it never actually acted on the advice in the memo and no funds from the sale had gone to Liechtenstein.

But McLaughlin had put about £250,000 of his personal funds into such a Liechtenstein trust. He said the funds put into the trust were derived from after-tax income, and stepped down as joint managing director of Davy.

That was not the only time Davy hit the headlines for the wrong reasons.

In 1993, it was given the job of selling shares in Greencore, previously the State-owned Irish Sugar company. Davy was fined £150,000 by the London Stock Exchange after it failed to disclose that it failed to sell a large portion of the 25 million shares.

Instead, McLaughlin and three fellow Davy partners including Tony Garry had bought unsold shares. The stock exchange’s disciplinary committee said at the time that “Davy’s conduct was, in some respects, detrimental to the interests of the stock exchange”.

While McLaughlin, McKiernan and others involved in the Anglo bond deal stepped down from Davy last Saturday, by Thursday of this week they remained as shareholders. As a result, they stand to gain from any sale of the company.

Brian McKiernan, who quit as chief executive, is believed to be the biggest shareholder, with 13pc of the company. It is believed that his stake could be valued at up to €50m.

Expand Close Brian McKiernan, who quit as chief executive, is believed to be the biggest shareholder in Davy / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Brian McKiernan, who quit as chief executive, is believed to be the biggest shareholder in Davy

In 2014, he was named as chief executive just after the now notorious bond transaction.

The Belvedere-educated executive lives in the Baily, a popular refuge of affluent executives in Howth overlooking Dublin Bay.

He joined Davy in 1989 and grew to prominence as head of its private clients operation, which caters for wealthy individuals.

During the Celtic Tiger era, the division was regarded as the pacesetter in Davy, as individuals sought investment outlets for their vast accumulations of wealth.

Like other executives, McKiernan is embedded at the heart of the Dublin establishment. He serves on Trinity College’s provost’s council, a network of supporters who act as advisers to the university. The UCD engineering graduate also serves on the council of the Royal Victoria Eye and Ear Hospital.

As he stepped down as the Davy boss a week ago, McKiernan struck a different tone to McLaughlin.

“I regret my role in a transaction in 2014 and I am very sorry for the hurt that it has caused to the reputation of Davy and its people,” he said.

“I have decided to stand down from my role as my continued presence in light of the extended commentary on those events is damaging for the company and my colleagues.”

McKiernan took over as chief executive from Tony Garry, who served at the top of the company for two decades and was in charge when the bond deal took place in 2014.

Expand Close Former Davy chief executive Tony Garry / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Former Davy chief executive Tony Garry

While Davy executives are often drawn from fee-paying schools and yachting, rugby and golf circles, Garry is an enthusiastic supporter of Clare hurling, having grown up in Ennis.

Untypical rise

Educated by the Christian Brothers, he was scheduled to be part of a committee of seven businessmen that aimed to tackle current problems in Clare GAA. But this week local media were reporting that he had withdrawn from that role.

His rise to the top in a Dublin stockbroking firm was untypical after he started his career as a civil servant in the Department of Labour.

Once asked in an interview during the Celtic Tiger how much Davy paid in year-end bonuses to its top-earning staff, he replied: “I wouldn’t tell my mother that.”

Garry was among the senior executives who were consulted by the government in the run-up to the bank guarantee during the financial collapse of 2008.

Among the other executives reportedly linked to the 2014 bond deal were Barry Nangle, former head of bonds, and David Smith, who stepped down as head of institutional equities in 2016.

Expand Close Head of bonds at Davy Barry Nangle / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Head of bonds at Davy Barry Nangle

The headquarters of the financial services firm is a landmark office building on Dawson Street in the heart of the city centre.

One former employee described the management style at the stockbroking firm as “very light touch”.

“You were just left to get on with it. There was no heavy-handed direction or oversight.”

By Thursday this week, the €4m fine and the resignations of senior executives had left a cloud of uncertainty over the firm, with speculation mounting about an imminent takeover. But Davy has survived through difficult periods before.

The bond deal of 2014 took place just as the country was beginning to recover from the banking crash. The recent fine inevitably prompted questions about whether standards of corporate governance ever improved after the Anglo Irish Bank fiasco.

The now-notorious Kearney bond deal came only months after Davy was sharply rebuked for its behaviour in another high-profile case.

Davy was criticised by a judge for “deliberate neglect” after it encouraged an orphan with learning difficulties to pour millions of euro into risky investments that went bad. Judge Peter Charleton ordered Davy to pay back more than €2m to the young man, who showed “alarming degrees of impairment”, because he has intellectual difficulties following two childhood strokes.

The court heard that Davy encouraged the man, then aged 20, to invest €1.75m borrowed from Bank of Ireland on the back of a €5m property inheritance. The money was then invested in financial investments called contracts for difference or (CFDs).

These risky investments, which magnify gains and losses, left him facing potential losses of €30m at one stage.

Some of the investments included “disastrous positions” on Ryanair shares in 2007 while the man was being treated in a hospital psychiatric unit, the judge said.

“No reasonable stockbroker would have allowed [this man] into this kind of trading,” said Judge Charleton.

As well as its stockbroking activities, the Davy network of companies has also been involved in property developments.

The report of the Mahon Planning Tribunal showed that Davy stockbrokers had made a number of significant donations to politicians. In June 1989, the firm paid the Fianna Fáil TD Liam Lawlor £5,000, Davy’s compliance officer said it was a “contribution to his general election campaign”.

The tribunal also found that in November 1992, Davy made a political contribution of £5,000 to Bertie Ahern by cheque, which was lodged into an Irish Permanent Building Society account in Drumcondra.

The report found that the firm had paid £3,000 to a third Fianna Fáil politician, Pádraig Flynn, in November 1992 as a political donation.

Commenting on the latest scandal to hit the firm, Professor Brian Lucey of Trinity College business school tells Review: “Financial services executives will always look for a way to enhance their own wealth and that of their organisation.

“Nowhere has cracked this problem,” he adds. “It’s an arms race between the regulators and the regulated.”

Following an initial silence after details of the €4m fine were announced, Davy said it “deeply regrets the shortcomings that emerged from the Central Bank of Ireland’s investigation and apologises unreservedly and unequivocally that these failures occurred”.

One has to feel a certain sympathy for the employees who had no part in this affair, and have seen the future of their company put in jeopardy as a result of it.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin spoke for many when he said this week that the behaviour of the Davy executives was absolutely unacceptable and revealed an “appalling culture of greed”.

But it may now be up to the Taoiseach himself to ensure that white collar misdemeanours are treated with the gravity they deserve in the future.

Read More



