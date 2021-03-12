| 6.9°C Dublin

‘A culture of greed’: who’s who on the Davy gravy train?

Kim Bielenberg looks at some of the key figures involved in a deal that has mired Ireland’s biggest stockbroking firm in scandal

The Davy offices on Dawson Street, Dublin Expand

The Davy offices on Dawson Street, Dublin

There is plenty of marketing spiel on the website of Davy, the stockbroking firm that has found itself mired in a financial scandal.

The promotional material gushingly tells readers: “We provide you with a financial life plan that is focused on your goals. We pride ourselves on putting the client at the heart of everything we do.”

With hindsight, one client of the blue-chip Dublin stockbroking firm, the Belfast property developer Patrick Kearney, might have come to different conclusions after dealing with it seven years ago.

