A ‘critical mass’ will be vaccinated by autumn despite AstraZeneca row, Taoiseach insists

A “critical mass” of Irish people will be vaccinated by the Autumn, despite the AstraZeneca row, the Taoiseach has declared.

But Ireland is down around 300,000 doses as a result of that vaccine company’s announcement that it will not be able to fully meet its contractual obligations to the EU.

Ireland is expected to receive 1.1 million doses in the immediate weeks ahead, instead of an expected 1,4 million, Micheál Martin said.

“We’re hoping we can make up some of that.”

Read More

Mr Martin said he anticipated that May, June and July will be significant months of vaccination for the broad mass of the population.

“So we will have a critical mass vaccinated by the Autumn.”

Mr Martin said he was committed to the “prolonged suppression” of the virus, indicating that non-essential retail is unlikely to reopen after March 5.

“I do not see major reopening after March 5 quite yet,” Mr Martin said on This Week on RTE radio 1. “A lot will depend on the numbers.

“We need to be conservative and cautious.”

Hospitality will likely have to wait longer, for a wider vaccination of the of the population, he said, adding that he been straight with people on the rollout.

“I’m not giving specific precise sort of numbers (for vaccinations) over a three month period, given the volatility around vaccine supply to date.

“We’re down about 300,000 doses, that we had expected coming in from AstraZeneca, but we may pick that up again. The expectation is 1.1 million doses as opposed to the 1.4 million that we had been expecting. We're hoping that we can make up some of that but that depends on the negotiations and discussions with AstraZeneca [and the EU] that are still ongoing.”

Mr Martin added: “I want to be honest with people. Look at the record so far. It is one of the best records in Europe for getting the vaccines out as fast as we get them into the country. That's just the factual position.

“We're not hanging on to vaccines. We’re using them as we get them. And we have built up capacity to administer the vaccine.

He said he anticipated that as Ireland move into the middle six months of this year the issue would become the administration of vaccinations, “as opposed to a supply issue.”

Read More

Online Editors