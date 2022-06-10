A comfortable maths paper and plans for the summer on the minds of St Patrick’s Cathedral Grammar school students

Leaving Certificate 2022 Maths paper 1. St. Patricks Grammar School students (l-r); Thomas West, Sifroa Pitts and Aram Mallak discuss the paper after the exam. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Eighteen-year-old Siofra Pitts admits to not being the “biggest mathematics fan” - but the St Patrick’s Cathedral Grammar student, like her peers, felt comfortable with Maths Paper 1.

Almost as soon as she left the exam, there was one thing at the forefront of Siofra’s mind - that this exam was bringing her closer to the summer holidays and an opportunity of a lifetime.

“I’m going interrailing with my sister, Alannah and I can’t wait,” Siofra, from Clondalkin, Dublin, told Independent.ie

“I’m really looking forward to the summer and taking time off after the exams and before college.

“I’m not the biggest mathematics fan but I think this paper was okay. There were no surprises, so that’s good. I just did my best.

“The first section was more difficult but the second section made up for it. It was difficult to figure out integration. But I’m glad it’s over. It’s another paper done thankfully.”

Siofra’s 20-year-old sister is currently in Germany and without doubt having something to look forward to is keeping a smile on Siofra’s face, as she ticks off each exam.

Siofra is hoping to study teaching at St Patrick’s College.

She aspires to enter into primary school teaching and with a take-it-in-her-stride attitude, it seems the student will enter into teaching with the same calm concentration she utilised for Leaving Cert Higher Maths.

Of the intimate 280 student population at the school, 25 young people sat Leaving Cert Maths today.

And of these, 19 students sat higher maths.

St Patrick’s is the oldest school in Ireland and sits in the shadow of St Patrick’s Cathedral, right in the heart of Dublin city.

Student Aram Mallak (28), is hoping to study science at UCD and though he isn’t quite sure what career he plans to aim for, he’s wise enough to know to “study something I enjoy.”

And for Aram, from Dublin 8, Paper 1 really wasn’t a challenge.

“I really liked the numbers question, question three,” Aram said.

“They mixed in a little bit of normal coordinate geometry, which is not what you expect on a paper. But it was still okay.

“And the integration question, being tied with simultaneous equations, was great as well.

“There was nothing I didn't really expect. However, a lot of the predictions I've seen (for this paper) were wrong for the long questions. “There was no financial maths, as expected.”

Aram admitted he’d been “kind of stressing” the day prior to the exam.

However, as it transpired, he really needn’t have.

“I didn’t revise a lot but people asked me for help,” he said.

Being naturally bright where maths is concerned, the young man felt “I could get away with not doing much study,” as maths is something he enjoys and remembers from class.

“By the standard of this paper, the next one could be okay and we’re almost there.”

Without doubt Aram’s parents - his mother from Palestine and father from Syria, will be proud of their son’s passion for numbers and again, with a relaxed attitude, it doesn’t seem anything will get in the way of Aram’s aspirations.

Rory McElligott (18), from Drumcondra, north Dublin, also took the paper in his stride and was pleased with the questions.

However, despite finding the exam well within his capabilities, he said it was important to stay the allocated time.

“I think it’s important to look over answers and capture any mistakes or get every mark you can out of the question,” Rory said.

“I thought the paper was good overall. I’m hoping to study economics at Trinity.”

Thomas West (18), from Kilmainham, Dublin, said: “There was a good variety of questions for me and because of the amendments to the course, I was able to answer questions that play to my strengths.”

Thomas felt it was very helpful that considerations had been given to students to offer a wide range of questions, as he felt the pandemic had really challenged young people.

“The amendments give us more options because back in January 2021, we missed loads of school time.

“Exams are stressful and they're not suited for everyone but I think they're still somewhat of a good gauge for colleges.”

Thomas is hoping to study game design at Technological University Dublin (TUD) and he aspires to one day work in this area.