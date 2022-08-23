‘A cloud of sadness over the community’: Tributes paid after Dylan McCarthy (29) died after assault in Kildare

A “cloud of sadness” has fallen over a Limerick community following the death of Dylan McCarthy who was critically injured after being assaulted over the weekend.

Mr McCarthy (29), suffered serious head injuries following an incident in Monasterevin, Kildare, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Emergency services were alerted to the scene on the Dublin Road at around 12.30am and discovered him lying unconscious on the ground.

His father, aged in his 50s, also suffered facial wounds and was brought to Portlaoise Hospital with his injuries thought to be non-life threatening.

Dylan was rushed to Tallaght Hospital where he was being treated for traumatic head wounds.

However, despite the best efforts of medical staff, he was pronounced dead this afternoon with a post-mortem examination to take place.

He was originally from the Kilmallock area of Limerick but is understood to have been living in Cork recently.

Local priest Fr Chris O’Donnell said the entire community is in a state of shock following Dylan’s tragic death.

He said the community will rally around the family in their time of need and “give them reasons to hope”.

“There are no words it’s just sadly unimaginable really, there’s been a few tragedies even in Limerick lately just in the last few days as well,” he said.

“Initially as a community our thoughts are with Dylan’s family, his parents and sister, they’re just a such a good, quiet, unassuming family who are held in great esteem here.

“So, we’re devastated for them, wish they and other innocent families like that family in Ballintubber could be spared these tragic events.

“In the town to be honest it’s like there’s been a cloud or a blanket of sadness resting on the town of Kilmallock and also the neighbouring parishes where Dylan’s mother is originally from.

“People are devastated, just a lot of sorrow and sadness and disbelief and anger really as well.”

Fr O’Donnell said Dylan was a “very popular” young man and had a wide circle of friends.

“I don’t know Dylan personally, but his mother is very involved in the parish but just anybody who did know Dylan and the family, Dylan lived and worked in Kilmallock, he recently moved to Cork,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“He’s very involved in the GAA, so between neighbours and friends, work colleagues, former teachers, the GAA community, the ripples are everywhere because he was very popular.

“They’re a lovely family and I suppose it’s every parent’s nightmare and nearly every parent in the area are thinking of their own children and holding them a little closer because in many ways it feels like Dylan is everyone’s son and brother at the moment.

“We’re not the only community reeling at the moment, but these tragedies leave everyone questioning but goodness always wins out we’ve to remember that too.”

He said thankfully Fr Pat, one of the retired priests in the parish, is a really good friend with Dylan’s mother and has been with the family.

“So, there’s a lot of love and care going their way, I know the focus now here in Kilmallock is how will we respond, and I know the community, such a great community will envelop Dylan’s family now in as much love and light and support as possible.

“Such great tragedies need to be met with even greater love and the people will do that. Sadly, at times of tragedy we see the innate goodness in people, they tend to prompt an outpouring of love and care almost to remind us that we can’t let darkness win out.”