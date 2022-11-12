A blank screen, a tiny message, and the ‘brutal’ reality the end could be nigh for Elon Musk’s Irish Twitter workers

Their laptop screens were blank, apart from a tiny message. “This Mac is locked. The system PIN is required to use this Mac.”

It was the first signal for many Twitter workers that their jobs had been classified by the social media network’s new billionaire owner Elon Musk as “at risk”.

At first, some of the so-called Tweeps thought it was an IT glitch. Then came a sad realisation that it was linked to rumours of potential redundancies, stemming from the US.

“When they opened their Mac, it had a six-digit password you needed to gain access, which of course, nobody had,” says a Twitter worker, who does not want to be identified. “It was very brutal basically.”

Read More

A growing number of reports led to speculation that there would be an announcement last Friday week, but workers say they had no idea “what that would look like”.

‘California’s ‘warn law’ requires 60 days’ notice of a massive layoff… who’s in for a class action? Let’s do this.’

A message around midnight the night before said an email would be sent either to their work account, or their personal one. If it was the personal one, they would be affected.

“A lot of us were out on Thursday night,” says the worker. “What actually happened was people realised they couldn’t access their emails. They opened their laptop and it was locked.

“That started around 2am or 3am. Given the time, lots of people woke up to find out when they started to work. In US time, there were people in the office, and this was happening to them. So there was a flurry of WhatsApps among teams figuring out who’s locked out and who’s left on the team.”

In the US, lawyers, including LA-based Lisa Bloom were quick off the mark to allege employment law breaches.

“Hey Twitter employees getting laid off tomorrow,” she tweeted. “California’s ‘warn law’ requires 60 days’ notice of a massive layoff. I know you didn’t get that notice… who’s in for a class action? Let’s do this.”

A follow-up email from management to staff in Dublin where up to 250 job losses are expected seems to tick the boxes in terms of Twitter’s legal obligations.

They are still employed there, it said, although they can’t access the IT system, are not required to work, and are asked not to come into the office. It will communicate with them through their personal email.

Tánaiste and Enterprise Minister Leo Varadkar said the social media giant has not broken any laws this week.

But he’s unimpressed with the “unconventional” way of dealing with staff.

Twitter says it will conduct a 30-day consultation, as required.

It’s obliged to notify the minister of its redundancy plans at least 30 days before the first dismissal.

Last night, a Department of Enterprise spokesperson said it still had not received a collective redundancy notification in relation to potential redundancies at Twitter. It has received one from Meta, which announced large-scale layoffs this week.

Moira Grassick, chief operating officer at HR consultancy firm Peninsula Ireland, says she’s been working in the industry a long time and the way the redundancies are being conducted is not something she has come across before.

She says apart from its obligations to notify the minister and consult staff, Twitter must show how it will select people for redundancy.

“It was extremely shocking,” says the Twitter worker of the job cuts announcement. “It’s interesting that Meta is doing it right, and there was an email from Zuckerberg.

“It’s also the tone of the emails, little things like being signed off ‘Twitter’.

“One of the things that is notable about Twitter and the way employees are treated, is that it is very much a family and very inclusive throughout the entire company. The tone is very important and that was completely lacking in the email, and that was shocking for people also.”

A message sent with little sugar-coating from Musk was another big shock this week.

Apart from warning there’s a good chance Twitter will not survive an upcoming economic downturn, it said remote work is no longer allowed. Starting from last Thursday, everyone has to be in the office for a minimum of 40 hours a week.

There are some people on remote-only contracts. They don’t have a pass to get into the buildings

Exceptions may be made, but managers will have to send a list of these to Musk for approval.

“I’m not really sure what to do,” says the Twitter worker. “The general feeling is do we hang out and wait and see what we’re up against. The first email we’ve got from Elon Musk, and the subject line is ‘Difficult times ahead’.

“No managers were given a heads-up here in terms of how to manage their workforce. One of the attractive things about Twitter was that it was fully flexible in terms of where you work. There are some people on remote-only contracts. They don’t have a pass to get into the buildings. Most full-time employees are fully hybrid, but can work wherever they want.

“This is an added reason why people might walk.

Musk’s stance will certainly clash with the Government’s objective to promote remote working.

His call to return to the office comes just as Mr Varadkar announced he’s fast-tracking legislation on a right to request remote working this year.

Thirteen original grounds for employers to refuse a request in the original draft have been scrapped. Workers can appeal to the Workplace Relations Commission if they feel an employer has not considered their needs.

When asked if there are any tensions with big tech over the draft laws, a department spokesperson said “in general” the major tech firms were some of the earliest adopters of remote working, even before the pandemic.

​“The benefits of remote working are obvious – less commuting, fewer transport emissions, better quality of life for workers.”

​