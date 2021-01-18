‘A beautiful spirit’ – tributes paid to nurse with young son who died after contracting Covid-19

A nurse who died of Covid-19 in the hospital he worked has been described as a “beautiful spirit”.

Colleagues have paid tribute to Wexford man Solson Saviour, who is survived by his wife Bincy and two-year-old son.

Gowran Abbey Nursing Home in Co Kilkenny said that he "lost his personal battle" with Covid-19 on Sunday at Wexford General Hospital where he worked.

Mr Saviour came to Ireland from India to practice nursing three years ago and first worked at Gowran Abbey before moving to Ros Aoibhinn Nursing Home in Bunclody and later to Wexford General Hospital.

In a statement, the nursing home said: "Just over two years ago, we shared the happiness of one of our colleagues, nurse Solson Saviour, as he announced the news that he was the proud new father of a baby boy, his first-born.

"Today, we received the devastating news that Solson tragically lost his personal battle with Covid-19, as he sadly died in Wexford Hospital this afternoon.

"Solson came to Ireland from India, and spent his first three years in this country working and living with us in Gowran Abbey before moving to Wexford where, as a nurse, he became a sad victim of Covid-19. Another true Covid hero.

"Solson was always full of life and had a gentle smile and kind word for all our residents.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his heartbroken wife and young son at this time, and also with his family in India who have been so tragically touched by the devastating reality of this cruel Covid-19 virus.

"We extend our sincere condolences to Solson's wife Bincy, his son, family and friends, and also to the extended Indian community, many whom, like Solson, work and care for people in our hospitals and nursing homes throughout this country."

His former colleagues at Ros Aoibhinn Nursing Home also paid tribute to him.

In a statement posted on Facebook, they said: "It is with great sadness that we learned yesterday evening of the sudden and tragic loss of our former colleague Solson Saviour.

"Solson was a very kind and gentle nurse, always smiling and he will be greatly missed by us all here in Ros Aoibhinn".

Migrant Nurses Ireland also paid tribute to Solson, saying he was a “beautiful spirit”.

The Wexford unit of the group is calling for “good hearts” to donate to a fund that will be used to help with costs of Mr Saviour’s funeral.

With additional reporting from PA.

