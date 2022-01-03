‘A beacon of hope, light and determination’ – UCD professor pays tribute to graduate Aoife Beary

Berkeley balcony collapse survivor Aoife Beary – who passed away over the weekend – was a “beacon of hope and light and determination”, according to one of her former lecturers at UCD.

Aoife Beary died at Beaumont Hospital Dublin on Saturday at the age of just 27, after reportedly suffering a stroke last Wednesday.

She was one of seven survivors of the 2015 balcony collapse incident in Berkeley, California which took the lives of five others.

However, Ms Beary and others who survived sustained life-altering injuries in the fall.

Read More

She suffered a brain injury, numerous broken bones, lacerations to several organs and she had to undergo open heart surgery.

She was not initially expected to pull through.

However, in testament to her courage, determination and devotion to her friends, just 14 months later, she delivered heartfelt testimony to lawmakers in California that proved instrumental in securing greater oversight of the construction industry – legislation that had previously failed after lobbying from that same industry.

At the time of the incident, Ms Beary was studying pharmacology at UCD.

The head of that course, Professor of Pharmacology Orina Belton said she was shocked and saddened by the news of Aoife’s passing.

“For me the tragedy is this beautiful young woman, with so much potential, so much to do, who had displayed so much courage and energy in overcoming her injuries from Berkeley, and her life has ended far too soon,” she told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme.

Aoife Beary enrolled in UCD Science’s course in 2012 and Prof Belton said she was a stand-out student from the beginning. She described her as an “incredible student” with a “wonderful energy” and a “beautiful questioning, enquiring mind”.

“She was determined, she was ambitious but apart from anything as a first-year student she was warm, she was chatty, she was full of energy and she was very engaging; it was a real pleasure to be in a room with her,” she added.

Following her initial recovery from the Berkley incident, Ms Beary returned to UCD in September 2016 to receive her BSc degree in pharmacology.

“Following Berkeley, I think in the face of that tragedy and those horrific events, Aoife became a real beacon of hope and courage and life and determination,” Prof Belton said.

“To see her in September 2016 in the O’Reilly Hall receiving her BSc degree, to me really symbolised such hope and you know, what determination and zest for life can do. It was a wonderful day for her and her family and indeed for all of us.

“And she still was that energetic, chatty, determined Aoife with still so much potential and so much to do,” she added.