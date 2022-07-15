| 15.5°C Dublin

A beacon of hope for Northern Ireland: the bonfire that unites a village

Many Eleventh Nights are free from vile bigotry, but in Clandeboye they go even further

Welcoming: Clandeboye&rsquo;s willow beacon is under 20 foot, features no flags and is built in a single day Expand

Mark Bain

For every Eleventh Night celebration where election posters, flags and effigies are set alight, dozens more are held where communities come together for a night of fun, free from controversy and antagonism.

But every year the many are drowned out by the few who light the touch paper of controversy.

