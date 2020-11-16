€80,000 for boy (8) left scarred after attack by grandmother’s dog

Symbol of law and justice in the empty courtroom, law and justice concept.

A boy who was attacked by his grandmother’s dog as he played in her garden with his cousins has settled a High Court action for €80,000.

Eoin Kerrigan, the court heard, was just four when the Japanese Akita which had been bought by his grandmother as a guard dog attacked and bit him.

He suffered lacerations to his scalp and forehead in the attack in the back garden of his grandmother’s Co Longford home.

Eoin (now 8) from Millrace Park, Drumlish, Co Longford, through his mother Aine Kerrigan sued his grandmother Anna Reilly, Kilmahon, Drumlish, Co Longford as a result of the attack on October 2, 2016.

Mr Justice Garrett Simons was told the boy had gone with his mother to his granny's for Sunday lunch and was playing with his three cousins when the incident occurred.

He was extremely shocked and distressed and bled profusely. He was treated at Mullingar Regional Hospital.

At the hospital it was noted he had sustained four lacerations, two deep ones to the scalp about six centimetres in length with one single laceration to the left side of his forehead and one above his left eyebrow.

He was kept overnight in hospital where his wounds were cleaned and he received 26 stitches under general anaesthetic.

In an affidavit, his mother Aine said her son’s stitches were removed seven days later and the wounds had healed up well.

She said a review by a plastic surgeon in 2019 said her son did not need further treatment for the scars. Eoin, she said, suffered flashbacks of the incident and also developed a fear of dogs for a time.

He also had nightmares about the attack.

Approving the settlement Mr Justice Simons said he had seen photographs of the scarring and they showed an improvement. The settlement, he said, was a very good one.

