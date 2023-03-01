€7m redevelopment of one of Ireland's most famous estate gardens to deliver tourism boost for south east

The first visitors to the newly re-opened Mount Congreve Gardens in County Waterford today were twin sisters Sophie and Chloe Drea age 7. Photograph: Patrick Browne.

THE €7m redevelopment of one of Ireland's most famous estate gardens is set to deliver a strategic tourism boost for the south east.

Tourism Minister Catherine Martin and Rural Development Minister Heather Humphreys formally reopened Mount Congreve Gardens after a lavish refurbishment which represents the largest investment in a single visitor attraction in Waterford.

Located beside the popular Waterford Greenway, Mt Congreve was home to six generations of the Congreve merchant family.

Built in the 1760s by the celebrated architect John Roberts, it was remodelled in the late 1960s by Ambrose Congreve, the creator of today's garden.

He used Lionel de Rothschild's gardens at Exbury in the UK as his inspiration for the award-winning revitalisation of Mt Congreve in the 1950s and 60s.

Mt Congreve has been hailed as one of the great gardens of the world.

It boasts 70 acres of woodland gardens and four acres of walled gardens within a 140-acre estate.

The Mt Congreve redevelopment was supported by €5m from the Rural Regeneration Development Fund, €1.2m from Waterford City and County Council and €1.2m investment in capital and business support from Fáilte Ireland.

Mt Congreve hopes to attract 86,000 visitors in 2023 - but with a target of achieving 130,000 visitors annually by 2032.

The refurbishment involved the creation of a new orientation and wayfinding system, multiple different walking routes, new pathways, a woodland playground for families and an enhanced audio-visual system to explain the history and heritage of the gardens.

To complement the 18th Century mansion house, a new purpose-built visitor centre has been created in the existing courtyard and former stables in the eastern wing of the house.

Ms Humphreys said Mt Congreve was a truly spectacular asset for the south east.

"This is a world-class tourist attraction that will welcome tens of thousands of visitors every year and provide a huge boost to the local economy," she said.

Ms Martin said the facility will significantly add to the tourism offering in the south east.

“The investment of €1.2m by Fáilte Ireland towards this world-class tourism destination will, without doubt, open the southeast region to a raft of new visitors," she said.

"It is anticipated the visitors attracted to Mount Congreve will spend a total of €64.5m in the area by 2033."

"This represents a spend in the Waterford region of €6.45m annually and the spend generated because of this investment will indirectly support 174 jobs annually."

Mt Congreve also acts as a respite point for the Waterford Greenway with the 48km long attraction running adjacent to the gardens.