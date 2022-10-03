| 15.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

7 ways to increase your home’s energy efficiency rating this winter

From changing your light bulbs to installing insulation, the steps you can take to reduce your bills

Photo: Alexander Raths Expand

Close

Photo: Alexander Raths

Photo: Alexander Raths

Photo: Alexander Raths

Seoirse Mulgrew Twitter Email

As the country faces into the winter months, many people will be struggling to heat their homes while keeping up with increased costs.

Improving the Building Energy Rating (BER) of your home can make it warmer, reduce energy costs, reduce your environmental impact and even increase the resale value of your property.

Related topics

More On Cost of Living

Most Watched

Privacy