Another 6,307 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team this evening.

There are currently 429 Covid-19 patients hospitalised, of whom 100 are in ICU.

The death toll of people with Covid-19 in Ireland has increased to 5,890 in the past week, with 55 newly notified deaths.

Announcing the latest figures, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said recent research has shown that many people have reviewed their plans for Christmas, reduced their social contacts and “changed or postponed plans in order to protect themselves and their loved ones”.

“This is a big sacrifice that many have made and will do much to protect all of us over the festive period.

“It is important that we remember that Covid-19 will still be circulating at a high level after Christmas and into the New Year, and even though it is a difficult message to hear, we must all continue to keep our social contacts low and do all we can to continue to adhere to the public health advice,” he said.

He thanked young people for their “significant efforts” in following public health advice, as they are “making a really big effort to act responsibly”.

“It is really important that we all remember that there is no one person or group or thing to blame in the situation we find ourselves in other than the Covid-19 virus.

“Booster vaccination is accelerating across the country and the images we see of people queuing for their vaccine, prioritising that appointment before Christmas are heartening. Please stick with all of the measures that we know work as we move through the next few difficult weeks, including attending for vaccination.”

Meanwhile deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said the incidence of the virus in 19 to 24-year-olds is about double the incidence in the rest of the population and this is a big concern.

“This has risen rapidly in the past week and almost one in three in this group coming forward for testing are testing positive. We’re seeing a really high level of positivity and high level of disease in younger people,” Dr Glynn told Sarah McInerney on RTÉ’s Drivetime.

Dr Glynn said there was “no blame” attached to the higher incidence among young people and said “we are dealing with an extremely transmissible variant”.

He said younger adults are the ones “out there” often working and keeping shops and other businesses open and other essential services running, and they will pick up the virus as a consequence of being out in the community.

He said the concern was that a “carbon copy” of what happened last year occurs again where incidence in younger people and intergenerational mixing leads to a spread of the disease to older age groups.