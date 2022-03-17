5,452 new cases of Covid-19 reported as public urged to take care of St Patrick’s weekend

The Department of Health was notified of 5,452 Covid-19 cases through PCR tests on Wednesday, March 16.

In addition, 8,644 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.

As of 8am yesterday, 1,081 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, the highest since February last year.

The number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care also went up to 44, up from 42 the day before.

"With the St. Patrick’s Day bank holiday approaching, it is important that we all continue to follow the public health advice in order to socialise safely and maintain our focus on protecting those most vulnerable to the severe effects of Covid-19, as well as ourselves,” the Department of Health said in a statement.

It said there has been an increase in the number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 who are receiving care in hospital and this is placing an “additional burden” on the delivery of services across hospitals and emergency departments.

The Department of Health added: “Anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19 should self-isolate until 48 hours after symptoms have substantially or fully resolved – please do not attend any social events, work, school or college if you have symptoms

“Mask wearing is advised in crowded indoor settings, on public transport and in healthcare settings. Anyone who wishes to wear a mask should not be discouraged from doing so.

“Continue to practise good hand and respiratory hygiene by washing and sanitising hands regularly and coughing/sneezing into your elbow. Maintain a physical distance where possible.

“Meet up outdoors if possible. When meeting indoors, avoid poorly ventilated spaces and keep windows open.”

The Department has reiterated its advice that anyone diagnosed with COVID-19 should self-isolate for seven days from the day symptoms started, or if asymptomatic, the date of their first positive test.

It has also reminded those who were infected with the virus over the Christmas period, that they are now be eligible for a booster vaccine.

"Book a booster appointment on www.hse.ie if you are 12 years or older. It is not too late to receive a primary dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Vaccines remain the most effective way of protecting ourselves from the worst effects of COVID-19.” the Department of Health said.