535 patients on trolleys in Irish hospitals today says INMO

There are 535 patients on trolleys in Irish hospitals today, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

While the trolley count remains high across the county, the figure has dropped from 639 on Thursday, 838 on Wednesday and a record high of 931 on Tuesday.

The executive council of the INMO will meet today for an emergency session concerning HSE action in relation to the current hospital overcrowding crisis.

Cork University Hospital is the worst affected today with 54 patients on trolleys while 50 patients are awaiting a bed today in University Hospital Limerick.

Letterkenny Hospital has 42 people on trolleys today while Sligo University Hospital, St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny and St James’ Hospital in Dublin all have 34. Six patients waiting for a bed across the country are under the age of 16.

On Tuesday, University Hospital Limerick had the highest trolley count, 97 people, according to the data. On Wednesday, Limerick again recorded the highest figure, 76, according to the INMO statistics.

The INMO said it tallies the figures every morning, looking at how many patients are waiting in emergency departments and in wards, for beds.

The union said patients are often treated on trolleys in corridors, but they may also be on chairs, in waiting rooms or wherever there is space.