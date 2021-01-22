The UK mutation of Covid-19, which is easier to catch, accounts for more than 60pc of cases here in Ireland

There have been 52 further deaths of people with Covid-19 and 2,371 new cases of the virus identified by the Department of Health this evening.

This comes as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said there is “some evidence” the UK variant of coronavirus, which is now dominant in Ireland, is associated with “a higher degree of mortality”.

The UK mutation of Covid-19, which is easier to catch, accounts for more than 60pc of cases here and is growing, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan warned last night at a Nphet briefing.

Boris Johnson told the Downing Street press conference this evening: “I must tell you this afternoon that we’ve been informed today that in addition to spreading more quickly it also now appears that there is some evidence that the new variant, the variant that was first identified in London and the South East, may be associated with a higher degree of mortality.”

“All current evidence continues to show that both the vaccines we’re currently using remain effective both against the old variant and this new variant,” Boris Johnson said.

The death toll from the virus in Ireland has climbed to 2,870, while the total number of confirmed cases has risen to 184,279.

The UK’s chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance said the coronavirus variant which emerged in Kent is “a common variant comprising a significant number of cases” and transmits up to 70pc more easily than the original virus.

He told a Downing Street press conference: “We think it transmits between 30pc and 70pc more easily than the old variant. We don’t yet understand why that is the case.

“It doesn’t have a difference in terms of age distribution … it can affect anybody at any age, similarly to the original virus.”

Sir Vallance said the Brazilian and South African coronavirus variants are of more concern than the UK strain because there are fears they may be less susceptible to vaccines.

The chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance told the Downing Street press conference: “We know less about how much more transmissible they are. We are more concerned that they have certain features that they might be less susceptible to vaccines.

“They are definitely of more concern than the one in the UK at the moment, and we need to keep looking at it and studying it very carefully.”

Earlier today, HSE CEO Paul Reid told RTÉ News at One that the current wave of the pandemic was advancing the health service into a "perilous position".

Mr Reid confirmed there had been 2,700 coronavirus admissions to hospitals in the last 14 days with 163 of these patients needing ICU beds.

The HSE chief confirmed there are just 26 ICU beds free in the country and that levels of care to patients in ICU may suffer if the numbers rise further, as they are expected to.

There were 219 people in ICUs with Covid-19 this afternoon, and 318 ICU patients in total. Mr Reid said if this number grows to 350, "it will be more challenging to provide the same level of care."

He disclosed that patients requiring ICU treatment had to be ferried from the west of the country to the east last night as there were no available ICU beds within that hospital group.

More than half of all patients needing ICU care now are under 65 years of age, Mr Reid confirmed.

This comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson this evening said there was "some evidence" that the new, dominant UK variant is associated with “a higher degree of mortality”.

Worryingly, the spread of Covid-19 has also surged in nursing homes and other long-term care centres in the past three weeks to levels not seen since the first wave last March and April.

The incidence of the disease among people over 85 years of age has risen by 700pc in the last three weeks, latest HPSC data shows.

With additional reporting from PA.

