50,000 children aged between 12 and 15 have already registered for Covid-19 vaccine 

Some 50,000 of the 280,000 children aged between 12 to 15 were registered for a Covid-19 vaccine by 4pm this evening.

The portal opened ahead of schedule yesterday evening.

The first vaccinations of this group will take place this weekend.

HSE chief Paul Reid revealed the turnout today as he said 3m people are now fully vaccinated.

Read More

By this weekend 80pc of adults will be fully vaccinated signalling another momentous milestone.

However, he said case numbers of the Delta variant are still rising.

People are still being admitted to hospital with Covid-19 and some care getting very sick, he added.

Hospitals are under pressure from Covid-19 patients and patients needing care for non Covid-19 conditions.

Head of the HSE’s Immunisation officer Dr Lucy Jessop said the side effects to the vaccine in younger people are very rare.

Data from the United States for those aged 12-17 years shows the risk of myocarditis – an inflammatory heart condition- is one in 16,000 for boys after the second dose.

It is one in 100,000 in girls after the second dose.

Symptoms include palpitations, breathlessness and chest pains

Most reported cases worldwide resolved with rest and some treatment.

Cases tend to occur within 14 days of the vaccine and more commonly after the second dose

This compares to figures here showing that one in every 100,000 healthy young people under 19 years of age are hospitalised when they get Covid -19.

The chances of hospitalisation are much higher for young people with underlying illnesses.

Among young people hospitalised with Covid-19, seven in ten had long term health conditions.

She said that children have been affected with indirect effects of Covid-19 on their education and social interactions.

Even if mildly ill or asymptomatic, children with Covid-19 must self-isolate .This also affect their families.

“Covid-19 vaccines are highly effective in preventing Covid-19 infection and particularly severe infection.”

Meanwhile, Mr Reid said of the 151 Covid-19 hospital patients who were discharged between July 31 and August 10, the average length of stay was six and a half days.

He said the average age of the patient was 41.

The average length of stay in intensive care was 18 days.

Of the 206 Covid-19 patients in hospital this week more than half were not vaccinated.

Unvaccinated people accounted for 58pc in intensive care,18pc were partially vaccinated and and 24pc were fully vaccinated.

There are 219 Covid-19 patients in hospital today, a 15pc rise compared to last week.

Of these 36 are in intensive care, a 20pc increase in a week.

The expectation is that hospitalisations will increase through August and into September.

Overall a high percentage of patients admitted to intensive care are not fully vaccinated, accounting for 70pc to 80pc.

This week 60pc of hospitalised patients are over 50, one third are aged 19-49 and 7pc are 18 or younger.

An age breakdown of patients in intensive care this week showed 58pc are over 50 while 48pc were aged 19-49. Nobody under aged 18 was in intensive care.

Between April 1 and August 7, there were 150 deaths where vaccination status was known.

Some 62 were reported in people who received at least one vaccine dose.

Seven people who were fully vaccinated were among the deaths.