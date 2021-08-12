42,000 children aged between 12 and 15 have already registered for Covid-19 vaccine 

Some 42,000 of the 280,000 children aged between 12 to 15 were registered for a Covid-19 vaccine by this morning.

The portal opened ahead of schedule yesterday evening.

The first vaccinations of this group will take place this weekend.

HSE chief Paul Reid revealed the turnout today as he said 3m people are now fully vaccinated.

Read More

By this weekend 80pc of adults will be fully vaccinated signalling another momentous milestone.

However, he said case numbers of the Delta variant are still rising.

People are still being admitted to hospital with Covid-19 and some care getting very sick, he added.

Hospitals are under pressure from Covid-19 patients and patients needing care for non Covid-19 conditions.