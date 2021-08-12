| 14.4°C Dublin

42,000 children aged between 12 and 15 have already registered for Covid-19 vaccine 

HSE chief executive Paul Reid Expand

Close

HSE chief executive Paul Reid

HSE chief executive Paul Reid

HSE chief executive Paul Reid

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

Some 42,000 of the 280,000 children aged between 12 to 15 were registered for a Covid-19 vaccine by this morning.

The portal opened ahead of schedule yesterday evening.

The first vaccinations of this group will take place this weekend.

HSE chief Paul Reid revealed the turnout today as he said 3m people are now fully vaccinated.

Read More

By this weekend 80pc of adults will be fully vaccinated signalling another momentous milestone.

However, he said case numbers of the Delta variant are still rising.

People are still being admitted to hospital with Covid-19 and some care getting very sick, he added.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Hospitals are under pressure from Covid-19 patients and patients needing care for non Covid-19 conditions.

Related topics

More On Paul Reid

Most Watched

Privacy