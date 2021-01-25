42 workers test positive for Covid-19 at meat processing plant

Dozens of factory workers are self-isolating in Co Wexford after 42 staff tested positive for Covid-19.

Slaney Foods meat processing plant in Bunclody will continue to operate at a reduced capacity and said it is following all public health protocols.

It comes as 77 more coronavirus cases were confirmed in Wexford, which currently has the fifth highest infection rate in the country.

Staff at Slaney Foods were screened last Friday, with 42 testing positive.

A spokesperson for the company said: "All close contacts of those impacted are currently self-isolating.

"Staff safety and public health is our priority and Slaney Foods will continue to work with the HSE in relation to this matter."

