400,000 euro of drugs seized in Dublin

Two men have been charged following the seizure.

The seized drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis (Garda/PA)

Two people have been arrested and charged after drugs with an estimated street value of more than 400,000 euro were found during a series of searches in the Dublin area.

Around 406,000 euro of suspected heroin and cocaine were found during searches in Finglas and Lucan on Monday, as part of an operation aimed at tackling the activities of a west Finglas-based criminal gang.

Gardai said that at 2.55pm, around 84,000 euro of suspected cocaine and 60,000 euro of suspected heroin was found during a search of a vehicle on the Newcastle Road in Lucan.

A woman in her 40s was arrested at the scene and taken to a Garda station in Dublin where she is being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Follow-up searches were later carried out by Gardai at three locations in Finglas, where around 149,000 euro of suspected heroin and 113,000 euro of suspected cocaine were seized, in addition to 10,000 euro and £2,000 in cash.

Two men, aged in their 30s and 60s, were arrested and detained at Garda Stations in Dublin under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 and Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984, respectively.

The man in his 30s has been charged and is expected to appear before Blanchardstown District Court on Tuesday morning.

The man in his 60s was also charged and station bailed to appear at Blanchardstown District Court on Friday morning.

The seized drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

The searches were conducted as part of Operation Tara by the Finglas Drugs Unit supported by the Finglas Detective Unit, Finglas Community Policing, Finglas Regular Unit and local crime units.