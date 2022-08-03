€40,000 of food and clothing distributed to Ukrainian refugees at Maynooth College

Approximately €40,000 worth of food and clothing vouchers were handed out to Ukrainian refugees at Maynooth University today.

The initiative was run by Irish Red Cross volunteers and its aim is to support the immediate needs of people.

Vouchers for adults and children as well as vouchers for two local pharmacies were given out today, as well as packages of new Lego for the children.

The Irish Red Cross said distribution days are a “key activity” and a “very practical” way to support people’s immediate needs. The charity said this is the first distribution day of many.

The vouchers were provided from the Irish Red Cross Ukraine Appeal funds that were donated by the Irish people, and the organisation was assisted by lawyers from the Ukraine Irish Legal Alliance.

A HSE ‘SafetyNet’ medical clinic was also held on the university campus where a doctor and nurse were available to see people with urgent medical issues.

To date, €38m has been donated by the Irish public and corporates to the Irish Red Cross since the start of the Russian invasion, and this money goes towards three different areas of spending.

So far, €15.2m has already gone to help emergency needs, practical and medical supports in Ukraine and its surrounding countries.

A further €3m is being used to support refugees needs in Ireland with over €400,000 of that having been spent so far and this spending is set to accelerate over the coming weeks.

Given that this crisis has no defined end date, the Irish Red Cross has planned to use €19.8m for funding interventions over a two-year timeframe in Ukraine.

This money will go towards the reconstruction and rebuilding of livelihoods as well as medical programmes, cash supports for returning Ukrainians and restoring vital infrastructure such as re-establishing freshwater connections and clearing land mines.