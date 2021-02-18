Follow all of the updates on Nphet's latest Covid briefing here

8.45pm

Dr Gylnn also addressed the fact that despite the WHO and European Medical Agency saying that over 65s can take the AstraZeneca vaccine, it was deemed that they should be given other vaccines just in case as they have proven to be more effective.

He defended this decision saying: “There is no vaccine sitting in stock in this country.”

Dr Henry also added to the topic, saying: “You make the decision based on the evidence you have now.”

Dr Nolan similarly said that: "There is a choice of giving them [over 65s] a vaccine that has higher efficacy.”

8.40pm

Dr Glynn said that Nphet’s largest “lever” in terms of preventing the spread of the virus remains the public and their work to keep community cases down.

He adds that everyone should optimise their levels of vitamin D, but says the international evidence does not currently suggest that high levels of the vitamin helps prevent contracting Covid-19.

Furthermore, he adds that Nphet are calling for retrospective contact tracing, but he acknowledges the health service is already under an immense amount of pressure.

8.30pm

When asked whether it would be possible to open schools while putting further restrictions elsewhere, Dr Glynn said: “The simple answer to that is no.”

“We’re hopeful that the reopening will be a success and that it won’t impact dramatically on case numbers,” he said. “We are still improving, week on week, albeit the speed of that improvement has slowed down.”

He explained that Nphet’s concern had less to do with the schools reopening and more society’s reaction to the news, and whether people will lower their guard as a result.

Dr Nolan also noted that the vast majority of hospitalisaitons due to the Covid-19 vaccine are caused by allergic reactions.

8.20pm

Chief Clinical Officer of the HSE Dr Colm Henry reminded people that rapid access services for cancer services have remained open, after a dropoff in people attending them.

When it comes to reopening other healthcare services, he said that when the time comes, “they’re not the same services” as they’ll be different due to Covid-19. “It’s giving the assurance to patients that they’re safe places to come to.”

8.10pm

The government plans to update their “Living with Covid” plan, and Nphet plans on submitting a paper in regards to this update according to Dr Glynn. He said that they’ve taken into account lessons learned from past experiences.

8pm

Chief Executive of the Health Products Regulatory Authority Dr Lorraine Nolan commented on some of the side effects of the Covid-19 vaccines, listing the most common ones as dizziness, headaches, tiredness, as well as itching from the injection site.

She notes that side effects are sometimes heightened after the second dose, particularly for younger people. She added that there have been cases of facial paralysis, but “it doesn’t to date suggest there is an increased rate”.

“[There] are no safety concerns regarding the use of any vaccines,” she said, while reminding people that any reported suspected side effects of the vaccine cannot be definitely said to be caused by the vaccine.

Chief Clinical Officer of the HSE Dr Colm Henry also noted that the fall we’ve seen in Covid-19 cases right now has to do with a decrease in community transmission more than an increase in people vaccinated.

7.50pm

Prof Nolan said people should be encouraged that the reproduction number remains so low, and urges the public to continue to avoid mixing.

“If we can keep the reproduction number between 0.7 to 0.9 over the coming weeks… we’d expect to see 400 to 500 cases by the start of March,” he said.

7.40pm

Professor Philip Nolan pointed out the slow decline of the virus, saying it’s most likely due to the British mutation of the virus being more infectious than previous strains.

“It’s reasonable to assume that’s the new variant, which has a high attack rate, which will lead to a high infection rate”.

Nine out of 10 of Covid-19 cases now are from the new variant. However, Prof Nolan added that the suppression strategy is working, and the reproduction rate is less than one.

He also said that it appears the country has moved past the peak of deaths, although it’s important to keep in mind there might be a backlog of deaths.

Read More





Irish Independent