320 people hospitalised due to dog bites in 2020, says Dogs Trust Ireland

Being safe around dogs is no joke! Comedian Des Bishop with ÒYogiÓ at the launch of Dogs Trust IrelandÕs annual Be Dog Safe week where the charity revealed that 320 people were hospitalised in 2020 as a result of dog bites. 24/04/2022 Photograph: ©Fran Veale Use subject to restrictions: No Repro Fee if published in conjunction with press release. No online use before 25/04/2022 No other use without written permission from the photographer

Dogs Trust Ireland revealed that 64pc of people hospitalised by dog bites in 2020 were over the age of 20

A total of 320 people were hospitalised as a result of dog bites in 2020, according to Ireland’s largest dog welfare charity.

Dogs Trust Ireland said it fears this figure could rise with the recent increase in dog ownership.

The charity launched its annual ‘Be Dog Safe Week’ today to help keep people safe around dogs, whether in the home or out and about.

Read More

It wants to prevent dog attacks from happening by educating the public on how to interact appropriately around all dogs in order to keep themselves out of harm’s way.

The charity revealed that 64pc of people hospitalised by dog bites in 2020 were over the age of 20, highlighting the need for all age groups to be aware of dog body language, especially the signs dogs display when they are uncomfortable.

As these figures do not include Emergency Room or GP visits, Dogs Trust Ireland suspects the number of people treated for dog bite injuries could be much higher.

A recent survey conducted by the charity, found that only 41pc of respondents were able to spot a dog exhibiting apprehensive body language, so the charity is on a mission to help dog lovers recognise when a dog does not want to be touched or interacted with.

To help explain why a dog may act in a way that humans consider to be ‘out of the blue’, the charity has made an animation explaining ‘trigger stacking’ or more simply put, ‘how dogs can also have stressful days too’.

The education and community manager at Dogs Trust Ireland said dogs often display certain behaviours when they are feeling stressed.

Dawn Kavanagh said: “Some of the signs to look out for are, flattened ears, avoiding eye contact, lip licking when no food is present, tucking their tail between their legs, showing the whites of their eyes or growling.

“It’s really important to note that we should never punish a dog growling, as this will just remove it as a means of communication.”

The charity advised people to give the animal space if they notice that a dog is doing any behaviours that may indicate stress.

People can also provide dogs with an activity they enjoy like a sniffing activity such as sprinkling some treats in grass to engage their nose and lower their stress levels.

The charity carried out an online survey of 1,140 people asking if they would pet a dog who was lying on its side with its tail tucked and paw lifted stiffly, exposing its stomach area.

46pc of respondents said they would pet the dog while 41pc said they would not and 12pc were not sure.

When presented with three images of dogs looking uncomfortable with human interactions, only 41pc spotted all three.

Comedian Des Bishop has teamed up with Dogs Trust Ireland to help launch its safety campaign.

Mr Bishop said he is a “dog lover” and takes safety around dogs very seriously.

“Being safe around dogs is no joke. As a huge dog lover, I understand why people feel the urge to pet and fuss them,” he said.

“However, we know there are certain things that stress dogs out, like petting them while they are eating or sleeping for example. People may think, ‘My dog doesn’t mind me doing this.’ But, in reality, this is likely to be upsetting your dog.

“Even dogs can have bad days and as a nation of dog lovers, we owe it to them to give them space when they ask for it.”