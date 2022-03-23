31pc of Irish people call their mothers ‘Mam’ and 4pc of us address her by her first name. What do you call yours?

The majority of Irish mothers referred to by their children as ‘Mam’, with ‘Mum’ in a close second place, research shows.

A survey ahead of Mother’s Day this Sunday found a wide range of variations for what Irish people call their mothers, with 31pc of adults calling their mother ‘Mam’ when they’re speaking to her.

In second place ,23pc prefer ‘Mum’, while 12pc say ‘Mom’ and a further 12pc use ‘Mammy’. Those who call their mother by her first name are in a minority, with 4pc of respondents choosing this option.

It also seems that where you live plays an important role in what variation you might use with Mam the most popular in Munster at 38pc, Connacht 31pc, and Leinster 28pc, while Mum is the top choice in Ulster at 53pc.

There are even differences within certain counties across Ireland; for example 27pc of respondents from Dublin use Mam, 26pc use Mom and 14pc refer to their mother as Ma, according to the research carried out by iReach and commissioned by Beko to celebrate the launch of the Woman’s Way and Beko Mum of the Year awards.

When quizzed as to what mothers are best at, 39pc say being supportive and 20pc answered accepting them no matter what, while 16pc say that getting told to ‘cop themselves on’ is what their mother is best at.

When it comes to talking openly to our mothers, 60pc of Irish adults are uncomfortable talking about sex with their Mam, 30pc find it awkward talking about general relationship advice, with their Mum, and and 18pc find it difficult talking about finance with their Mom.

Health is a topic that the majority of people are happy to discuss with the woman who gave birth to them, with only 1 in 10 uncomfortable discussing this.

Ahead of Mother’s Day, which takes place this Sunday, March 27, it has been revealed that 40pc of all adults are planning on seeing their mother in person to celebrate the occasion this year, a figure which is highest in Ulster at 48pc and lowest in Connacht at 31pc.

Only 17pc of respondents have said they will send a card to mark the date while 11pc have openly admitted there’s a chance they might forget about the big day.

Mother’s Day is a time to celebrate and appreciate and when asked about their most cherished memories, over half of all adults answered their mothers being there for them, 49pc say cooking/home comforts and 47pc think their childhood memories are most cherished.