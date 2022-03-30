30pc more passengers than expected and staff shortages create ‘perfect storm’ at Dublin Airport

The head of daa (formerly the Dublin Airport Authority) said the organisation is facing a “perfect storm” due to staff shortages and passenger numbers being 30pc higher than was forecast.

Dalton Philips has apologised “unreservedly” for the delays experienced by passengers recently and said “it’s not what passengers should expect from Dublin Airport”.

Mr Philips said the “pent-up demand” has seen 15,000 more travellers passing through the airport each days than was anticipated by industry experts.

“We’re grappling to deal with this high demand at a time when the labour market is incredibly tight,” he said.

“We have 600 officers in our security division, we need to get close to 900 and recruiting is incredibly difficult on top of the fact that once you’ve recruited them there is new pan-European legislation for all airports that means you have to have an enhanced background check for all employees in an airport.”

Speaking on RTÉ’s News at One, Mr Philips described the background check procedure as “Garda vetting plus plus” and said it caused significant challenges at the start the year.

However, the daa has come under fire for the terms of employment it offers to its security personal which only guarantees them 20 hours work a week.

Mr Philips defended the practice, saying it is standard in sector as travel is seasonal and less staff are needed during the quieter winter months.

“If you take our security teams, they get €14.14 – that’s the entry level – that’s 35pc higher than the national minimum wage,” he said.

“I think 35pc above the minimum wage is a number we can stand behind and these are contracts that are from 20 to 40 hours and there’s many softer benefits available.

“All our staff at the moment obviously would be asked to do as many hours as they possibly can… In the industry the reason why it’s not guaranteed 40 [hours] is because you can imagine there’s a lot of variability. Peaks and troughs between, not only the days of the week, but the season between winter and summer.”

It comes as yesterday, daa announced that has “paused” the sale of new Fast Track passes “for the time being”.

The Fast Track system uses cashless technology to allow passengers to purchase tickets via self-service kiosks, which facilitates them to bypass security queues.

However, following the chaos at the airport in recent days – which has seen hundreds of passengers waiting for hours in queues – additional Fast Track passes are now unavailable.

Meanwhile, Ryanair is advising customers to arrive at Dubin Airport three and a half hours before their flight due to delays at security.

The airline said check-in desks, kiosks and baggage drop will also open three and half hours before flight departures.

Long queues have been reported in the past week at the airport, with stories of passengers missing flights due to the duration spent waiting at security. Some reports detail waits of 90 minutes at security clearance.

The Consumer Association (CA) said they have received a number of reports from customers who have missed flights due to delays at security.