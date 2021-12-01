€300m JobPath service has not been good value for taxpayer money, Oireachtas committee report finds

The Government’s €300m JobPath service has not been good value for taxpayer money, an Oireachtas Committee report has found.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) will recommend tomorrow that the Department of Social Protection do away with the scheme and instead look at a “non-profit driven” employment service.

In a report the committee is set to launch tomorrow, the committee has found that JobPath, which aims to find work for people who have been unemployed for long periods of time, “has not delivered value for money for the taxpayer”.

The committee will recommend that the Department of Social Protection, which runs the scheme, should explore “other avenues” to provide better value through “localised, non profit-driven employment services”.

Between 2015 and 2020, over 280,000 people took part in the service at a cost of over €247m, at a cost of around €873 per participant.

Out of the 283,826 people who made use of the service, 64,000 people started work and 22,000 people stayed in work for over a year.

“The €247.9m paid for the employment supports through JobPath resulted in just 22,000 persons obtaining employment for more than one year,” the report states.

However, JobPath has been extended until the end of 2021 for the second time, which is estimated to cost €50 to €60m.

“The Committee notes that since its engagement with the Department of Social Protection that the decision has been to cease referrals to JobPath at the end of 2021.”

As contracts for JobPath and local employment services (LES) are due to expire at the end of the year, the Committee recommends that local employment service providers are “best placed” to put in place employment programmes.

“These should be prioritised during the development of all employment services,” the report states.

It will also say that any future public employment services which aim to get people who have been out of work for a long time back into work should be managed by the Department of Social Protection or “community-based organisations”.

“All contracts between the Department and service providers [should] satisfy procurement rules and guidelines,” it adds.

“The Committee recommends that contracts are awarded to providers based on a broader criteria than simply cost.”

The Public Accounts Committee will recommend that a control review of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) should take place by spring of next year.