€3,000 takeaway bill for guests at wedding party in Longford

A €3,000 takeaway bill was tabled to cater for guests at a wedding party in Co Longford last night.

More than 120 party goers filed through the doors of a 2,000 sq ft marquee yesterday evening on the outskirts of the town, only hours after local authority chiefs obtained a circuit court order for its removal.

It's understood an order to cater for up to 200 partygoers was placed at a local fast food outlet in the hours leading up to yesterday's celebrations.

More than 120 people attended the event despite Longford County Council securing an emergency circuit court order in Sligo earlier in the day directing it be taken down.

The marquee was still in situ this morning inside the grounds of Longford Wanderers FC, a premises that lies adjacent to a local halting site.

The Irish Independent has also learned council chiefs engaged an outdoor security company to move in on the site but by the time they arrived a large crowd had already gathered inside the tent.

Extreme frustration and disappointment has been expressed this afternoon at how the event was allowed to proceed.

Attempts, it is understood, were made by both the council and gardai to enter into talks with both families and the marquee owner on Tuesday to refrain from proceeding with the planned event, but it is understood those attempts ended in failure.

Several uniformed gardaí including members of the armed support unit spent a considerable length of time at the scene yesterday directing any would be partygoers to desist from entering the marquee.

However, it's understood when gardaí left the scene, a crowd of over 100 revellers poured into the marquee where celebrations continued long into the night.

Gardaí have confirmed that no trouble was reported as a result of last night's events though it is understood a 'blame game' has erupted between council bosses and senior gardaí as to how the marquee both remained in place and that the event proceeded.

Traveller representative group Pavee Point described last night's events as "reckless" and one that threatened to undo recent inroads bodies like its own had made in establishing closer links with its members and the wider Traveller community.

"It's hugely disappointing," said a spokesperson. "It just shouldn't have happened. The work that the HSE and Traveller organisations have done to educate Travellers, to see this is just very reckless and disappointing."

Cathaoireach of Longford County Council Cllr Paul Ross said investigations into the circumstances of last night had begun and will continue over the coming days.

"I am bitterly disappointed that despite all of the efforts which were made to stop this event from happening, it still goes ahead in the middle of a public pandemic," he said.