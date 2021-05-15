275,000 people booked appointments with Penneys ahead of the retailer’s full reopening

Queues at the reopening of the Penneys Store on Mary Street last year. Photo: Steve Humphreys

SOME 275,000 people booked appointments in Penneys over the past week ahead of the full reopening of its 36 stores across Ireland on Monday.

Penneys will have extended opening hours in place across every store next week to help reduce queues, spread demand and give customers more time to shop safely.

The retailer said that womenswear was proving very popular this with seasonal trends such as summer floral dresses and gingham two-pieces all being snapped up. Another stand-out trend was colourful seam-free sets, as well as high and crew neck bodysuits.

It said there was a renewed focus on beauty and glamour, with false lashes and nails being common items in people’s baskets. Individual lashes, alongside pastel nail colours have been particularly popular.

Customers also flocked to the retailer’s license collaborations; Pineapple, NBA and the Primark Cares featuring Disney range, made with sustainable materials, were all going down very well in stores.

Despite the easing of lockdown, customers stocked up on plenty of homewear such as candles and home fragrances, while the new faux plants and flowers ranges were also a big hit.

Penneys CEO, Paul Marchant, said: “We’ve been blown away by the response to shopping by appointment this week from customers. It has been a fantastic welcome back and we are

ready and waiting to fully re-open our doors to everyone from Monday.

"We have plenty of our new season fashion in stock, alongside all our great-value every-day essentials. We have extended opening hours in every store in Ireland to help with queues and customer demand, so there’ll be plenty of time for everyone to visit."

Opening times will vary by store so customers should check their local opening hours.

Penneys will continue to have extensive safety measures in place across all stores, including a strict social distancing protocol, limits on the number of customers allowed in store, the use of face coverings in-store, hand sanitisation stations, Perspex screens and cubicles at till points and increased in-store cleaning.