Graphic from CSO on its new survey on income and living conditions

One in six households consisting of one adult with children experienced “great difficulty” in making ends meet in 2021, according to a recent survey.

Newly released figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) on Income and Living Conditions (SILC) in 2021 revealed one in four households consisting of a single parent with children were also in arrears on utility bills last year.

The at risk of poverty rate was 11.6pc in 2021, compared with 13.2pc in 2020. Without Covid-19 income supports the 2021 at risk of poverty rate would have been 19.9pc, more than eight percentage points higher than the 11.6pc rate.

Meanwhile, without the Pandemic Unemployment Payment, the at risk of poverty rate would have been 16.5pc and without the Wage Subsidy Schemes the rate would have been 15pc.

Individuals most at risk of poverty last year were those who described themselves as “unable to work due to long-standing health problems” at 39.1pc. The comparable rate for employed individuals was 4.4pc.

The at risk of poverty rate for unemployed persons was 23.2pc, while without Covid-19 income supports this rate would have been 44.1pc.

The at risk of poverty rate for persons living in one adult households with children was 22.8pc, while without Covid-19 income supports this rate would have been 37.2pc.

Commenting on today’s publication, statistician Eva O’Regan said this survey is an official source of data on household and individual income.

“The SILC household survey provides a number of key national poverty indicators, such as the at risk of poverty rate, the rate of enforced deprivation and the consistent poverty rate. Income and poverty estimates from SILC 2021 are calculated from 2020 calendar year income,” she said.

Analysis by age shows that Covid-19 income supports had a greater impact on the at risk of poverty rate of younger respondents.

The rate for those aged 0-17 was reduced by almost 11pc from 24.2pc without Covid-19 income supports to 13.6pc.

For those aged 65 and over Covid-19 income supports reduced the at risk of poverty rate from 13.0pc to 11.9pc.

The survey also revealed that 42pc of households in Ireland said they experienced some difficulty in making ends meet in 2021, compared with 46.5pc of households in 2020.

In 2021, 5.6pc of households said they experienced “great difficulty” in making ends meet. Analysis by household composition shows that this rate is highest for households consisting of one adult and one or more children aged under 18, and lowest for households consisting of two adults, with at least one aged 65 or over.

The median household disposable income in 2021 was €46,471, an increase of 5.8pc in 2020 at €43,915.

The survey shows that of households that pay rent, 16.2pc reported that in the 12-month period prior to their date of interview there was at least one occasion when they did not pay their rent on time due to financial difficulties.

Of owner-occupied households with an outstanding mortgage, 5.3pc reported that they did not pay their mortgage on time due to financial difficulties on at least one occasion.

Of the 99.3pc of households that indicated they pay utility bills, 7pc reported there was at least one occasion in the 12-month period prior to their date of interview when they went into arrears on a utility bill because of financial difficulty.

The rate for households consisting of one adult and one or more children aged under 18 was 25pc.

Households were asked to rate their self-perceived level of difficulty in making ends meet, with the answer options being: ‘with great difficulty’; ‘with difficulty’; ‘with some difficulty’; ‘fairly easily’; ‘easily’; ‘very easily’.