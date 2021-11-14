25pc increase in apprenticeships this year compared to 2019, says Minister Simon Harris

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris has revealed that 6,471 people have registered for an apprenticeship this year.

Mr Harris said there has been a 25pc increase in registrations this year compared to 2019.

“We have set ourselves ambitious goals to reach 10,000 new apprentices every year. So far, this year we have seen 6,471 registrations – an increase that has not only exceeded expectations on recovery of 2020 registrations which were badly impacted by sector closures due to Covid-19, but also shows a 25pc increase on 2019 figures for the same period.

“This means we have seen more apprenticeship registrations this year than before Covid-19 hit.

“There were 4,433 craft apprentice registrations at this point in 2019. This is now 5,098. There were 740 other apprenticeships at this point in 2019. This is now 1,373,” he said.

Mr Harris said he hopes more people will consider an apprenticeship as a meaningful career path.

“I hope this and the changes we made last week to the CAO webpage will help to deliver the message that apprenticeship provides a real and substantive career pathway for school leavers, career changes and the unemployed.

“We now have 62 apprenticeships from level 5 to level 10 on the National Framework of Qualifications in sectors of the economy from construction and biopharma to hospitality and finance,” he said.

Minister for Skills and Further Education Niall Collins said the Action Plan for Apprenticeship 2021 to 2025 sets out a road map for apprenticeship for the next five years.

“Apprenticeship has an important role to play in our recovery from Covid-19. Recognising this, resources have been provided to support 7,000 off-the-job training places for craft apprentices impacted by Covid-19.

“Supports are provided in Budget 2022 for a new grant for employers of apprentices who are not benefitting from direct off-the-job training allowance payments.

“For the first time, employers of all apprentices will now have access to some level of support, building on the success of the Apprenticeship Incentivisation Scheme which remains available to all employers until December 2021,” he said.

Mr Collins said providing support for employers is vital in order to encourage more interest in apprenticeships.

“Providing support and surety for employers as they recruit apprentices in this uncertain environment is a key element in growing engagement with apprenticeship. Details of the scheme are being worked through and further information will be issued in due course.

“The workplace is changing, and apprenticeship provides a route to rapid re-employment for those impacted by scarring effects and structural changes to the economy and labour market,” he added.