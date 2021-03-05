€250,000 raised through Late Late Toy Show hero Adam King’s ‘A Hug for You’ Valentine’s cards

Late Late Toy Show hero Adam King has raised €250,000 through his ‘A Hug for You’ Valentine’s cards, he confirmed in a special appearance on the Late Late Show.

Adam was joined on tonight’s show by Toy Show co-star Saoirse Ruane and teenage songwriter Michael Moloney as they celebrated the whopping €6.6m raised for charity through the show’s appeal for donations.

Saoirse shared with Ryan how she has learned to cycle her bike again after her amputation operation and showed off her unicorn design on her prosthetic leg. She also told the host she wants to record an album of songs.

Since 6-year-old Adam King stole the nation’s hearts when he appeared on the Late Late Toy Show last year, he has spread further cheer across Ireland with his very special “A Hug for You” card.

With his special rabbit friend ‘Bubby’ in one hand and a ‘A Hug for You’ card in the other, Adam told Ryan Tubridy how he met Astronaut Chris Hadfield over Zoom and he still intends to be a CAPCOM (an astronaut on the ground communicating with colleagues in space).

Hearing what his efforts have achieved, six-year-old Adam King was thrilled and said: “It makes me really happy to raise so much money for the hospitals. I love going to CUH and Temple Street. Everyone one there is so kind, and I have lots of friends there”

Adam teamed up with Irish company Garlanna Cards to produce his cards and bring them to SuperValu and Centra stores nationwide to raise much needed funds for Cork University Hospital Charity and Children’s Health Foundation Temple Street.

Saoirse Ruane (9) with her mum Roseanna on the set of The Late Late Show (Photo: Andres Poveda)

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Saoirse Ruane (9) with her mum Roseanna on the set of The Late Late Show (Photo: Andres Poveda)

Speaking about the success and importance of the campaign, David King, Adam’s father said: “On behalf of our family, Fiona and I would like to express our deepest thanks to everyone who went out and bought a virtual hug card, as part of the Valentine’s Day initiative for the hospitals.

“Both these charities are very close to our hearts, and for a long time we have wanted to do something for them for a long time. They have supported Adam since the moment he opened his eyes and will continue to do so throughout his life.

“Both hospitals are like a second family to us all and the amount of money raised is just such a clear sign of how much support there is out there for Adam’s message and the work of the hospitals.

“Everyone involved in driving this campaign is a real hero, everyone’s work has been a real testament to the value of choosing Irish, investing in Irish and supporting Irish companies”.

Expand Close Saoirse Ruane (9) with her mum Roseanna on the set of The Late Late Show (Photo: Andres Poveda) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Saoirse Ruane (9) with her mum Roseanna on the set of The Late Late Show (Photo: Andres Poveda)

Reacting to the announcement, Denise Fitzgerald, Chief Executive, Children’s Health Foundation commented, “On behalf of all the children, families and staff in CHI at Temple Street and all of us in Children’s Health Foundation, we’d like to send our virtual hugs and thanks to Adam and his family for their incredible support with Adam’s Virtual Hug Valentine’s card fundraiser.

“Adam’s beautiful drawing is the magic we all need at the moment and his virtual hug cards have touched the hearts of the entire nation and brought joy and smiles to so many who have sent and received it”.

Adam’s father was delighted to announce that Adam’s cards will continue to sell in stores around the country. The proceeds of the cards will go towards funding Adam’s complex medical needs while the King’s will also continue to support charities going forward, with a percentage of sales being set aside from each card.

