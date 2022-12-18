22-year-old man dies after ‘kayak capsizes’ in Thailand

Odhran O’Neill from Lurgan had been kayaking at the time of the incident

A Co Armagh man has died in Thailand following an incident involving a kayak.

Odhran O’Neill from Lurgan was last seen kayaking in the Khao Sok National Park in Bangkok on Saturday.

It is understood Odhran’s kayak had capsized and after saying he would swim to shore, he was not seen afterwards.

Odhran’s sister Michaela said his life had been “cut short far too early”.

“He was out seeing the world and living his best life as what we all have wanted for him,” she said, posting on social media.

“He will be remembered as a strong, charming and all around the best boy. Thank you to everyone has shared and we appreciate all the effort but he is now with the angels. I love you forever big bro. Forever in my heart.”

A local GAA club – whose senior player Rogan McVeigh is a cousin of Mr O’Neill – had issued an appeal for information, but confirmed on Saturday night that the 22-year-old’s body had been found.

“Unfortunately, it is not the outcome we had all hoped and prayed for. Odhrán’s body has been found this morning,” they posted on the Clann Éireann GAC Facebook page.

“Thank you to everyone who assisted the search efforts by sharing. Our thoughts and prayers are with the O’Neill, O’Dowd and McVeigh families at this very difficult time.

“Go raibh suaimhneas síoraí ar a anam dílis.”

The area in which Mr O’Neill’s body was found had been experiencing bad weather, with passenger ferries in the Khao Sok National Park ordered to stop operations yesterday.