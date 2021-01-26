22 vials of Covid-19 vaccine, due to be given to nursing home residents, had to be discarded after they were stored incorrectly

The HSE has confirmed that 22 vials of Covid-19 vaccine that were delivered to a nursing home have had to be discarded after they were incorrectly stored.

The vials – which contain around six doses each, enough to give 132 people a first or second dose - were incorrectly stored and the appropriate cold chain was not in place.

The affected nursing home is part of the Midlands Louth Meath Community Healthcare Organisation.

“Unfortunately, the vials cannot now be used,” said a spokeswoman.

The HSE said it was disappointing for all concerned, residents and staff.

“We are sorry that this incident has taken place. However, 49 residents and staff were successfully vaccinated at the facility.

"The Community Healthcare Organisation will now work with national colleagues to undertake the remaining vaccinations at the LTRC facility as soon as possible.

“We are very conscious that this is upsetting news for families, residents and staff members who are working hard to protect residents from Covid-19 and we are offering a range of supports to all concerned.

"The breach has been reported and all necessary processes will be followed,” it added.

There is published guidance on the use of the vaccine which outlines the medicines management responsibilities at local level, and to provide supporting guidance and resources.

It covers safe storage and distribution, including temperature controlled storage, safe handling, stock control, and stock reconciliation.

It also includes oversight of vaccine handling and preparation, including management of shelf life reduction processes following reconstitution.

