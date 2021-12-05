‘21 years is such a long time to be searching with no answers’ – sister of missing Trevor Deely

A family left heartbroken by the disappearance of a young man 21 years ago said the key to solving the mystery lies in identifying a man caught on CCTV cameras speaking to Trevor Deely during the last recorded sighting of him.

Next Wednesday marks the 21st anniversary of the disappearance of the 22-year-old as he walked home through Dublin city centre after attending an office Christmas party.

Despite an unrelenting campaign by his family and one of the biggest garda missing person investigations ever mounted, no trace has ever been found of Trevor.

Now, his family have again renewed their appeal for anyone with information on what happened to Trevor to contact the gardaí.

Trevor vanished on December 8, 2000, after attending a work Christmas party, briefly returning to his office to collect an umbrella and then walking towards his home through Dublin city centre.

Trevor's sister, Michele, said it has been every family's worst nightmare since Christmas 2000.

"21 years is such a long time to be searching with no answers," she said.

"There have been no developments at all, unfortunately, which is very difficult for us. But our appeal remains the same - we just want to find Trevor.

"The man at the gates on the CCTV footage has never come forward or been identified. Knowing who he is and what transpired in that short conversation between them could be very helpful."

A nationwide garda appeal for information four years ago, on foot of digitally enhanced CCTV security camera footage, failed to deliver the breakthrough the family had hoped for.

"We are still basically at ground zero. We still don't know what happened to Trevor. The gardaí have still not been able to identify the man or men who were standing in the background behind Trevor caught on the CCTV images."

Michele said her family remains committed to doing everything they possibly can to assist the gardaí in discovering what happened to Trevor that night.

Her brother, who was from Naas in Co Kildare, had been attending a work Christmas party on December 7 held at the Hilton Hotel on Charlemont Place.

After the party ended, he went with some work colleagues to a popular nightclub, Buck Whaleys, on Lower Leeson Street.

Trevor left the nightclub and was caught on CCTV footage returning to the Bank of Ireland Asset Management (BIAM) building.

He returned to the office to collect an umbrella as the evening was quite wet.

After having a coffee with a workmate, he left around 30 minutes later and was seen on CCTV footage walking past the Bank of Ireland on Haddington Road. This was at 4.14am on December 8.

Trevor was never seen again.

He was reported missing the following Monday when he did not arrive for work as normal.

A massive search was launched for Trevor with his father, Michael, placing posters of his son throughout the south inner city area.

Gardaí were supported by search volunteers and examined parks, waste ground, building sites and even local canals and the River Dodder.

But there wasn't any inkling of what had happened to the young man.

In 2010, on the tenth anniversary of his disappearance, gardaí launched another appeal for information.

In 2016, gardaí established a full cold case review and it was decided to re-examine all the CCTV footage.

A specialist UK firm was contracted to digitally enhance some of the images amid indications another individual or individuals may have been in the background behind Trevor.

That work revealed a person or persons in three different portions of the CCTV footage harvested - one segment of which shows a person, a male in dark coloured clothing, apparently chatting with Trevor.

In another, a person appears to be walking behind Trevor as he walks home just after 4am.

"The gardaí have never been able to tell us that they think the images on CCTV are of the same man," Michele said.

"They explicitly told us that their specialist forensic team could not reach a conclusion on that. They do believe the images from the side and back gates of BIAM are of the same man.

"But not the image at 4.14am on Haddington Road. That is important as that man was the only person on that particular CCTV clip not to come forward - there were others on that clip that have been edited out – and hence he is technically the last known person near Trevor who has not been accounted for.

"Keeping Trevor's case in the headlines is very important because we know that is our best hope of helping the gardaí to find out what happened that night," Michele said.

"Unfortunately, there has been nothing new with the case. But we will keep trying. Not knowing what happened has been very difficult for us as a family over the years."

Four years ago, gardaí followed up information with a search of a three acre property in Chapelizod - at the time describing it as the most significant development in the case for over 15 years.

Unfortunately, the six week search failed to yield the hoped-for breakthrough.

The six weeks proved "a living nightmare" for the Deely family - and, while the Chapelizod dig was the correct course of action given the information obtained, it has now been forensically determined that Trevor was not there and had never been there.

"It was a complete dead end and there were no follow-on links or leads from it," Michele said.

"But we want people to come forward. That is what we have always been actively campaigning for."

Crimestoppers has offered a €100,000 reward - courtesy of an anonymous donor - for any information which leads to solving the mystery of what happened to Trevor. The €100,000 reward remains on offer.

Michele said what was most hurtful for the family - beyond not knowing what happened to Trevor - was having to deal with the theories and wild speculation by 'armchair experts' via the internet.

"Some of the material in these online chat rooms can really get out of hand," she said.

"It can be very hurtful and distressing for family members who have to read it or who are then asked about it."