| -0.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

20pc of our workforce is now on benefits due to Covid-19 pandemic

Social welfare queue. Pic Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision Expand

Close

Social welfare queue. Pic Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Social welfare queue. Pic Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Social welfare queue. Pic Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Anne-Marie Walsh and Fiona Dillon

The economic devastation caused by Covid-19 has been laid bare with new figures revealing that in some counties more than 40pc of the workforce is on State income supports.

It’s an unequal picture across the country, with the effects of lockdown being felt most severely in those counties where a large proportion of workers are employed in tourism and retail.

In contrast, those with high numbers employed in manufacturing fared better.

Privacy